U.S. Representative Mo Brooks enters WOKV 104.5 Alabama Senate race





HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – (AP) U.S. Representative Mo Brooks, a conservative brand and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump who has been criticized for his comments before the attack on the U.S. Capitol, joined the main field of the U.S. on Monday. GOP of Alabama. to replace Senator Richard Shelby.

The northern Alabama Republican announced his entry into the race at an event with former Trump adviser Stephen Miller. He joins former Trump ambassador Lynda Blanchard in a Republican primary area that is expected to attract a number of other prospects.

When his campaign kicked off, Brooks presented himself as a fighter and tied for Democrats and what he called squishy Republicans.

America just can’t afford senators curling up in their foxholes when political battles are unfolding, ”Brooks told a crowd of several hundred crowded into a meeting room at the Bullet and Barrel Range. in the northern town of Huntsville.

“I am a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, not the GOP Surrender Caucus. And as President Trump can attest, I’m not running. I stay strong when the going gets tough, Brooks said.

Miller has been an influential force in pushing Trump’s efforts to curb immigration. He engineered the former president’s travel ban on Muslims and was widely seen as the driving force behind the Trump administration’s tightest immigration policies.

No one has had more feedback from President Trumps in the past four years than Mo Brooks. Now I need you to support him. Your vote for Mo Brooks will allow him to continue the America First program, ”Miller said of supporting Brooks.

While Miller’s presence was a clear attempt to tie Brooks to Trump, the former president has yet to weigh in on the race. Trump has so far been parsimonious with his endorsements, although he has made it clear that he intends to pull his weight in the midterm election. On Monday, he officially backed a challenger for the Republican secretary of state who refused to help overturn the November election results.

Brooks, 66, has been criticized for telling the rally that preceded the Capitol riot that it was time to ‘start taking names and kicking’. Brooks said the phrase was meant to set the crowd on fire for the next election cycle and is misinterpreted as advocating the violence that followed.

More than two dozen people gathered outside the event, protesting Millers’ appearance and arguing that Brooks does not represent Alabama. Some carried signs stating that Traitor Mo must go and that Mo Brooks’ words incited violence. “

“I think he was inciting a riot. A riot is what happened,” said Catherine Hereford, 42, adding that Brooks is not solely responsible for what happened but that his words fueled the fire.

Shelby announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election in 2022, triggering what is expected to be a messy GOP primary as the National Republican Party attempts to chart a course after Trump leaves.

Brooks served five terms in the House, where the former prosecutor joined the conservative Freedom Caucus. He sits on the Armed Services and Science, Space and Technology Committee, two important committees for his district in northern Alabama.

Cassandra Voutchas, of Huntsville, said she liked the fact that Brooks opposes President Joe Bidens’ certification of victory and his views on the border. The daughter of a Greek immigrant has said she believes immigration to the country needs to be done the right way.

He was the first to challenge the president’s vote and of course he gets a lot of negative garbage because he did. There are protesters tonight because of it. But he’s a very strong Christian man, and he loves this country and he loves Alabama, she said of Brooks.

Others sometimes mentioned as potential candidates are Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and former Shelbys chief of staff Katie Boyd Britt, who now heads an influential business lobby.

Republican hopes for a state where Trump has won 62% of the vote should try to convince primary voters that they are the legitimate banner bearers for the Trump agenda. Former Republican Bradley Byrne of Alabama has said the winner of the GOP primary is likely to be the one who can convince voters that they are the best heir to Trump and his Make America Great Again program.

They are going to be very conservative. They are going to be the most authentic and effective bearer of the Trump / MAGA flame, Byrne said.

As a likely harbinger of the importance of Trump’s loyalty in the race, someone paid for a sign outside the ad stating that Brooks had criticized Trump prior to his 2016 election. Brooks was the chairman of the State for Senator Ted Cruz’s Election Campaign.

David Mowery, an Alabama-based political consultant, said support for Trump was a key requirement for Republicans seeking a job in Alabama. However, Mowery said he believed there was concern among establishment Republicans.

There is currently no Democratic candidate announced in the race.

While Shelby racked up a conservative far-right vote record, he never embraced the populist and explosive style that propelled Republicans like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

I think people are worried that you might get someone more concerned with throwing bombs and seeing their name in the newspaper than someone doing what Shelby does and is bringing back the bacon. at home and making sure Alabama is covered in all expenses. Bill, said Mowery.

Wade Perry, the executive director of the Democratic Party of Alabama, said Monday night that Brooks and Miller are bad for our country and our democracy. “

Good Americans don’t lie to their fellow Americans about fabricated fantasies of voter fraud when there is no proof. And the good people and the good Americans certainly do not instigate sedition or violence against our Capitol. They both did and should be ashamed of themselves, Perry said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos