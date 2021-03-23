Data Shows British Food And Beverage Exports Collapse After Brexit | Food and beverage industry





Whiskey, cheese and chocolate producers have suffered the biggest losses in the food and beverage sector since Brexit, according to HMRC’s new figures.

According to a numerical analysis by the Food and Drink Federation (FDF), cheese exports in January fell from 45 million to 7 million year-on-year, and whiskey exports plunged from 15 million to 40 million. Chocolate exports fell 68% from 41.4 million to 13 meters.

They curtailed the collapse of trade due to weakening demand in Europe, where Brexit and restaurants, hotels and other hospitality stores were closed.

Exports of some other commodities, such as salmon and beef, almost ceased, falling 98% and 92% respectively, but in value they suffered the 7th and 4th largest losses of the top 10 exports to the EU.

Overall, the fishery trade declined by 79%, in part thanks to a complete ban on the export of some live fish.

Driven by data from the National Statistical Office (ONS), this figure is hot after data showing that trade between the UK and the EU was hit hard in January, and overall exports fell 40.7% in January compared to December.

This is because the House of Lords EU Environmental Subcommittee has expressed deep concern over the disruption of trade caused by Brexit. In a new report to be released on Tuesday, subcommittee chair Lord Teverson was disappointed that our agro-food sector is facing these high trade frictions.

The increase in the paperwork and preparation required for food and agricultural exports to the EU presents very difficult challenges, especially for small businesses, he added.

The FDF says Ireland as the single largest export market in the UK, accounting for 5% of total trade compared to 18% in January 2020, is in line with figures released on Friday, with Ireland as the most hit trade route.

Exports to Germany and Italy fell by 85% and 81% respectively.

January food and beverage exports compared to the previous year. Photo: Food and Beverage Federation Handout

While pre-Brexit stockpiling and weak hospitality demand will be a factor during the epidemic, the FDF says the new non-tariff barriers that struck particularly small producers will account for most of the decline.

Dominic Goudie, head of international trade at the FDF, refers to the logistics system that previously allowed carriers to transport small cargoes, and in dealings with the EU, businesses face serious problems and especially small businesses shut down due to group distribution not working. I said it was done. From various sellers.

ONS figures, released 10 days ago, saw the largest decline in monthly UK trade for over 20 years, with UK exports of EU goods plunging 40.7% in January.

The latest HMRC figures show that the agrifood sector has been hit hardest by new check and health certificate requirements.

The overall figure shows that food and beverage exports plunged in January, down 75.5% year-on-year. Reduced from 1 billion to 256 m.

The government says UK-EU trade has been hit by an epidemic and problems with companies adapting to the new tariff rules and expects to improve over time.

Defra said that from the beginning of February, the total cargo volume has returned to normal levels, and ONS needs to pay attention to the data compared to the previous year as the trading environment is very different.

A department spokesman said last year’s stockpile, the closure of Covid across Europe, and a unique combination of companies adapting to new trade relations, forced exports to the EU to decline from last January.

