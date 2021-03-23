6 lessons the UK should learn in a year after the first blockade





A year after Britain entered the first blockade, four countries were again blocked. Leaving the UK, one of the world’s highest COVID-19 mortality rates, was a year characterized by indecision and mistakes.

Before the first wave, the coronavirus arrived weeks after it reached other European countries, but Britain was caught unprepared. There are no such excuses for the second wave, but nonetheless, incidents surged and long blockades followed. Lessons learned from the first wave did not pay attention.

As UK countries begin to move away from this latest limit, there are a few things to learn from this disciplinary pandemic experience in order not to repeat the same mistakes over and over again.

1. Act quickly

All closures are too late in the UK. Professor Neil Ferguson was previously a modeling expert for the Scientific Advisory Group for Government Emergencies (Sage), and his group modeling had a major impact on the government’s implementation of the first blockade across the UK. It was able to save 20,000 lives.

On September 22, 2020, Sage defended a two-week circuit breaker lockout to thwart soaring events during the fall. However, instead of listening to the advice of its own scientists, the government was more optimistic about the scientists advocating allowing the increase in cases, but sought out views around them.

England was not closed until November 5th, and by that time the average daily cases had already exceeded 20,000. It is estimated that this six-week delay resulted in more than 1 million additional infections and 20,000 deaths.

There was a lack of political communication throughout the epidemic in England. Jeff Gilbert / Alamy stock photo

In early December, health minister Matt Hancock was warned about the possibility of a more contagious Corona 19 virus spreading in the southeast, but the government mixed three households for more than five days around Christmas. On December 18, scientists confirmed that the new B117 strain is much more contagious than the previous one. Despite being forced to U-turn on Christmas plans, the government again postponed national action until January 4, 2021.

Mantra progresses in the face of an exponentially spreading disease. The best time to act was in the past, but the second best time to act is now. The government has repeatedly delayed taking action, resulting in huge fatalities in the UK.

2. Act decisively

It took more than a year for the UK to implement administrative quarantine for passengers arriving in the UK to limit the introduction of new strains of coronavirus. However, these measures have only been implemented for arrivals from selected redlisted country groups.

In fact, as of mid-March, only 11 of the 64 countries where the South African strain was the most concerned strain had been requested for 10 days of administrative quarantine. As states begin to lift lockdowns and the number of copies inevitably increases, these porous border control measures open up the possibility that variations of concern will be imported and laid a foothold.

Decisive action is needed to control COVID-19 and respond quickly. There is no room for half a measure. The UK should introduce administrative quarantine for people arriving from all countries, or not at all.

3. Trust people to follow the rules

Perhaps part of the reason the lockdown was delayed during the first wave is that the extreme interventions (school closures and home orders) needed to control the disease in the scientific community or government could actually be implemented in the UK.

In a retrospective interview with Channel 4 News, Professor John Edmunds said that another Sages modeling expert said: I wasn’t sure what the level of compliance with various social distancing measures was. In a sense, it was difficult to imagine how easy it is to close down.

People can be trusted to do the right thing. Stuart Fretwell / Alamy stock photo

The fear of behavioral fatigue was unfounded. During the first UK shutdown, the number of reproductions was much less than one. Even during the country’s current blockade, the R number was calculated to be as low as 0.7 in the face of more disseminateable B117 variants. This strongly suggests that people are following the rules when they become clear. As Australia and New Zealand show, non-pharmaceutical interventions that rely on the actions of the general public can completely eliminate the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

4. Communicate clearly

Clear and consistent communication is essential to increase compliance and participation in the COVID-19 guidelines. At different stages of the epidemic, the British government made a number of public message mistakes, including Dominic Cummings, now infamous government adviser, checking his health on a 60-mile round trip to Barnard Castle. Enough to drive and the public to follow the rules, the government will follow the updated rules, control the virus and send a life-saving message. This message created confusion about the rules of social distancing, among other issues.

The government’s message was sometimes inaccurate, inconsistent, contradictory, timely and vague. This has resulted in a number of mistakes, misunderstandings, frustrations, and ratifications. Communication should be clear so that the public can understand exactly what to do. The exact messaging is easier to understand, so people can better follow the rules.

5. Resolving inequality

When the British epidemic suffered, it became increasingly clear that the disease was disproportionately affecting the poorest communities. In the UK, COVID-19 mortality rates are more than twice as high in the poorest communities than in the richest areas.

Similarly, people with the lowest-wage jobs are much more likely to die from COVID-19 than those with higher-wage jobs. With the rapid release of vaccines, it has become clear that these socially vulnerable groups have the lowest rates of vaccine intake.

This is a trend the UK needs to quickly reverse. Otherwise, you are at risk like tuberculosis before COVID-19 becomes a disease of poverty. To this end, the state improves access to primary health care services, provides adequate financial assistance to self-sufficient personnel, conducts occupational risk assessments and then takes action, and provides better data on health outcomes, demographics and environmental risks. Must be collected.

6. Get ready

In 2016, NHS England launched Exercise Cygnus, a three-day pandemic preparedness simulation. The purpose of this training was to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the UK’s health system and emergency response with the aim of proposing improvements to better prepare the UK for the next pandemic.

The resulting report suggested four major improvements. It creates a single operational concept that guides pandemic responses in the many organizations that will be involved. Changes in laws and regulations to make it easier to respond to infectious diseases Get a better understanding of how the public will respond to worst-case epidemic scenarios. It creates the ability to soar resources into key areas as needed.

In the June 2020 Senate investigation, several concerns were raised as to whether Cygnus’ recommendations were implemented prior to COVID-19. The investigation highlighted a shortage of medical equipment in the early days of the pandemic, which was highlighted as a problem in Cygnus.

The medical system wasn’t prepared for the epidemic and we knew it. Andy Rain / EPA

Perhaps most obviously, Professor Dame Sally Davies, Chief Medical Officer at the time Cygnus was performed, particularly noted the lack of medical ventilators. Hancock told a British manufacturer on March 14, 2020 that he would buy a respirator if he produced it, which clearly did not address this flaw until the epidemic began. There are no numbers too high.

This last preparatory lesson is perhaps the most important of them. It is important not to forget the lessons Britain paid so much for despite the failure to properly prepare for this epidemic. An independent public investigation should be conducted in the near future to accurately document these lessons to prepare for future epidemics and support the next step in the UK’s response to the ongoing crisis.

Over the past year, the British people have been in a state of lockdown, at least as long as they have withdrawn. Even when people are officially freed from complete closure, they live under some form of restriction. It is also absolutely important that this third and longest blockade is the last.

Each stage of unlocking should be evaluated so that the case does not increase rapidly and does not put excessive pressure on the NHS. Allowing COVID-19 to spread unconfirmed through a partially vaccinated population could put selective pressure on the virus that favors new vaccine-resistant strains. Additionally, if the virus is allowed to spread out of control again, the long-term debilitating effects of long-term COVID run the risk of plaguing a significant portion of the unvaccinated population.

The UK must use lessons that cost enormously over the past year to guide us as we carefully advance to the next stage of the epidemic.

