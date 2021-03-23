AstraZeneca vaccine to be approved in the United States





AstraZeneca says its vaccine crosses all safety hurdles.

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut. Another vaccine looks set to join the US fight against COVID-19. AstraZeneca recently announced the results of its trials, paving the way for FDA clearance.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has already been authorized in more than 70 countries. But here in the United States, he has struggled to gain public trust due to a difficult deployment.

“It’s the global vaccine,” noted Dr. Syed Hussain, clinical director of Trinity Health in New England. “The results of the US clinical trials are very encouraging.”

AstraZeneca has announced that its vaccine is 79% effective in preventing COVID-19, but 100% effective in preventing death and hospitalizations.

“We can all deal with sniffles and sore throats, mild fever and body aches, but no one wants to end up in the hospital or die,” Dr Hussain said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will likely play a much larger role around the world than it will be here in the United States, where three vaccines are already being administered. AstraZeneca’s vaccine is the cheapest and most widely used.

AstraZeneca trials in the United States studied more than 30,000 people. This is called a viral vector vaccine. It’s the same platform as Johnson & Johnson.

The vaccine delivers an inactivated cold virus that can’t make you sick and is encoded with the spike protein COVID – which – when injected, creates protective antibodies. But unlike the J&J vaccine, it is a two-dose vaccine four weeks apart.

“Although it still requires two injections, Astra Zeneca is committed to providing this vaccine at cost to the poorest countries as well as to low and middle income countries and that is really what makes this vaccine special. “remarked Dr. Alberto Ko, of the Yale School of Medicine.

AstraZeneca said its vaccine crosses all safety hurdles.

But there were roadblocks. Last fall, the FDA suspended its study for six weeks due to neurological issues.

“These neurological complications were not associated with receiving the vaccine,” explained Dr. Ko.

Last week, several European countries stopped getting vaccinated because of concerns about a link to blood clots.

“The European medical association and regulatory agencies came out and said they were not associated,” Ko said.

Scientists warn that we must wait for full data.

“The full study is not out yet,” said Keith Grant, of Infection Prevention at Hartford Hospital.

He is optimistic that we have reached a turning point.

“It’s a different conversation than the one we had six or seven months ago. It’s a much more hopeful conversation,” Grant said. “We just talked about getting another potential vaccine. It’s a really good conversation to have.”

And again, the experts will tell you that right now the best shot you can get is the one you can hug the fastest.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET THE NEW FOX61

Download the FOX61 News app

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream live on ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos