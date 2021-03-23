Why Central American Migrants Arrive at the US Border





Why are people leaving the Northern Triangle?

Economic insecurity, government corruption, crime, violence and increasing climate change are all driving the migration from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The majority of Guatemalans and Hondurans live below the poverty line and most residents of the Northern Triangle are employed in the informal sector, which deprives them of social protection and insurance. The pandemic, which has disproportionately affected Latin America in terms of public health and the economy, has exposed governance gaps in the region. Meanwhile, the erosion of democratic checks and balances by populist politicians and corrupt officials has left many Northern Triangle residents exasperated and disenfranchised.

Despite a reduction in homicides, the countries of the Northern Triangle remain among the most dangerous in the world. High rates of domestic violence and gang recruitment of minors have contributed to an increase in the number of unaccompanied children and families traveling to the US-Mexico border. Likewise, after a decade of climate change and resulting food insecurity, consecutive Category 5 hurricanes hit Central America last fall: storms gutted subsistence farms, killing hundreds of thousands of people. livestock and devastated large-scale agricultural production. Many people in the region have family ties to the United States and, in the face of such adversity, migrate in hopes of reuniting with loved ones and improving their lives.

Are governments in the region doing anything to curb emigration?

Mexico. The Mexican government has announced it will close its borders to non-essential travel to contain the spread of COVID-19, and the Mexican National Guard and military have stepped up law enforcement on the southern border with Guatemala in recent years. weeks. Similar efforts in the past have resulted in a temporary decrease in migration. The country has also expanded its own asylum programs and is on track to set a national record this year for the number of asylum claims processed.

Guatemala. In January, Guatemalan soldiers blocked part of a caravan of some nine thousand migrants from Honduras. Yet many of these migrants found passage to Guatemala and Mexico through informal border crossings or by hiring smugglers.

El Salvador. The country has seen a dramatic drop in gang violence, and President Nayib Bukele is widely believed to have negotiated a truce with the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang to reduce homicides. To help families struggling with the pandemic-induced economic recession, Bukele oversaw the administration of generous grants for 1.5 million households. However, his contempt for democratic checks and balances has preoccupied the opposition and civil society groups, and put him at odds with US President Joe Bidens’ intention to strengthen democracy in Central America.

Honduras. President Juan Orlando Hernandez is under investigation by US authorities for alleged links to drug trafficking organizations, which have contributed to the high rates of violence in the country. In addition, his government is involved in a hurricane relief transplant, raising doubts about the future of US-Honduran relations and the potential for collaboration on migration.

What are Bidens policies towards the region?

Much of President Bidens ‘approach hinges on reviving policies that began to succeed at the end of President Barack Obama’s term, as well as rescinding unnecessary policies from President Donald J. Trumps’ administration.

The Obama administration increased US aid to the Northern Triangle to $ 750 million in a bid to tackle the root causes of migration following an increase in asylum claims in 2014 by unaccompanied minors. accompanied. These efforts are beginning to bear fruit, with homicides declining in the region’s most dangerous neighborhoods and anti-corruption commissions enjoying international support.[PDF] make progress in the accountability of venal officials. Biden, then vice president, became the Obama administration’s de facto envoy to the region and oversaw its US strategy for Central America.

Dustin, an asylum seeker from Honduras, holds his son Jerrardo in his arms as they take refuge on a baseball diamond in La Joya, Texas in March 2021.

In 2019, the Trump administration froze this assistance to regional governments that claimed to fail to curb migration, and progress in tackling the drivers of migration was halted. Senior Trump administration officials have rhetorically undermined good governance in the region, siding with deeply compromised political leadership in return for symbolic cooperation on migration. The closure by southern border administrations of the United States and disruptions to the US asylum system have temporarily reduced the flow of cross-border migrants, but Trumps’ policies have failed to ease the pressures for migration. .

The Biden administration is now seeking $ 4 billion to get development, security and anti-corruption efforts back on track. This assistance would be directed to civil society organizations, reform public institutions and vulnerable communities with the aim of reducing poverty, fighting violence and building climate resilience. Government-to-government assistance would be strictly conditional on the implementation of anti-corruption measures. Such targeted assistance would probably not bring immediate results, but represents the only sustainable option to reduce irregular migration in the region. And today the administration appointed a special envoy for the Northern Triangle, Ricardo Zuniga, to work with regional governments and other partners to curb unauthorized migration and achieve a $ 4 billion Bidens plan.

Meanwhile, Biden reactivates the US asylum system to ensure compliance with international law. In addition to processing asylum requests from unaccompanied minors, some families and individuals waiting in Mexico under migrant protection protocols, his administration has relaunched the Central American Minors Program, which allows young people at risk of seeking asylum in the United States from their country of origin instead of only applying after making the dangerous journey to the US-Mexico border.

