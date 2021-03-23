Paul Cayard to lead US Olympic sailing program





Paul Cayard, Executive Director of US Olympic Sailing

BRISTOL, RI (March 23, 2021) – US Sailing today announced Paul Cayard (San Francisco, Calif.), One of the most accomplished sailors in the Americas, as Executive Director of US Olympic Sailing. Cayard will take the helm of the US Sailing Team, including the US Olympic Sailing program.

Cayard has been heavily involved in Olympic sailing throughout his illustrious career. He is a two-time Olympian in 1984 and 2004. Sailing in the Star class, he won a silver medal in the pre-Olympic regatta in 2003. Cayard finished fifth at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens.

We are delighted to announce today that Paul Cayard will take the helm of the US Sailing Team and our Olympic sailing program, said Cory Sertl, President of US Sailing. Paul’s passion for Olympic sailing and his drive for excellence have inspired American sailors for decades, both on and off the racetrack. His strong leadership skills and experiences, combined with his energy and enthusiasm, will be a huge asset to the program. We look forward to working closely with Paul as we prepare for the Tokyo 2021 Games and believe in his vision for our future as we look to Paris 2024 and LA 2028.

Cayard discussed what inspired him to return to Olympic Sailing in this leadership role with the US Sailing Team. Being an Olympian is definitely part of my motivation, said Cayard. However, being an American and being part of a movement to help American sailors take their rightful place among world-class competition is my greatest motivation.

The San Francisco native is a seven-time world champion, a seven-time Americas Cup contender, has been around the world twice, becoming the first American to win the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1998. In 1998, he was selected as Rolex Yachtsman of the Year and in 2011 he was inducted into the National Sailing Hall of Fame.

My contributions will be to paint the vision, lead the implementation of that vision, and garner support for that vision, Cayard explained. I will foster a culture of excellence, commitment, dedication, teamwork, professionalism and, ultimately, satisfaction.

Cayard is one of the sports pioneers in the management of sailing teams and brings a wealth of experience working with Fortune 500 companies such as Disney, Ford and United Technologies. Rolex Ambassador since 1998, Cayard has also endorsed various brands including Oakley and Zegna.

Each team is unique and each challenge is unique and requires unique solutions, he added.

Cayard expressed his optimism and confidence in the future of American Olympic sailing. We have everything we need to win in this country. What we need to do is come together as a movement, as Americans, to bring American excellence to the field, through our very dedicated and talented athletes. There is a role for everyone in American Sailing in our journey to the top of the podium.

Judge Ryan, a member of the US Sailing Board and representative of the Athlete Advisory Board, discussed hiring from an athlete’s perspective. “I am very pleased to welcome Paul Cayard as Executive Director of the US Olympic Sailing Program,” said Ryan. “Paul has had a tremendous career in the sport of sailing and is now in a unique position to help pass his knowledge on to this incredible group of athletes. I know Paul has a deep empathy for the athletes of the American Sailing Team, having made and missed an American Olympic team in his career, he knows firsthand the trials and tribulations these athletes go through.

He is now in a position to begin addressing the needs of the athletes and how best to begin to position the team for excellent performance at the 2024 Games and a return to sailing excellence on the home waters in LA. 2028, Ryan added. I have no doubts that our Olympic program is in good hands, with Paul focusing on building a sustainable culture of excellence for future generations.

Under the Cayards’ leadership, the US Olympic Sailing Program will bring the best coaching, elite athleticism, and the best technologies and innovations in the world to the US Olympic Team. In addition, the program will continue to cultivate its Olympic Development Program (PDO), launched in 2014, to cultivate a strong pool of young talent and enable them to achieve the highest of dreams. Overall, the program aims to create a culture of excellence that inspires every American sailor.

Click to learn more about the US Sailing Team and the US Olympic Sailing Program.

About the US Sailing Team The US Sailing Team is managed by the United States Sailing Association (US Sailing), the national governing body for the sport of sailing and sailboat racing. US Sailing names the top Olympic Class athletes to the team each year, both through event qualification and at the discretion of team leadership. US Sailing helps these elite athletes with financial, logistical, training, technical, fitness, marketing and communications support. US Sailing Team sponsors include partners Kilroy Realty, Helly Hansen, Harken, McLube, Nimbix, Siemens and Marlow Ropes. For more information, please visit www.ussailing.org/olympics.

About US Sailing The United States Sailing Association (US Sailing), the national governing body of sailing, provides leadership, integrity and advancement of the sport in the United States. Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Bristol, Rhode Island, US Sailing is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. US Sailing offers training and education programs for instructors and racing officials, supports a wide range of sailing organizations and communities, issues offshore qualification certificates and provides sailing administration and oversight. of competition across the country, including the National Championships and the US Sailing Team. For more information, please visit www.ussailing.org.

US Sailing media contact: Jake FishUS Sailing [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos