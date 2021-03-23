Regal Cinemas, 2nd largest chain in the United States, will reopen in April





NEW YORK Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the United States, will reopen from April 2, its parent company, Cineworld Group announced on Tuesday.

Regal had been one of the most notable resistance to the gradual reopening of cinemas nationwide. For nearly six months, its 7,211 screens and 549 theaters in the United States have been in the dark. Doors will open early next month with participation limited to 25% to 50% capacity in around 500 locations.

Cineworld has also entered into a new multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. Starting next year, studio releases will have an exclusive 45-day window in Regal Cinemas, cutting roughly half of the traditional period. That doesn’t apply to Warner’s releases this year, which air simultaneously on HBO Max when they open in theaters.

We are very happy with the agreement with Warner Bros. “Said Mooky Greidinger, Managing Director of Cineworld.” This agreement demonstrates the studios’ commitment to the theater industry and we see this agreement as a significant milestone in our 100-year relationship with Warner Bros. ”

Regal’s reopening on April 2 coincides with the release of Warner Bros. ‘Godzilla vs. Kong.

The deal is the latest in a reorganization of the theatrical market, a radical change accelerated by the pandemic but considered long in coming by some analysts given the rise of streaming services.

Universal Pictures struck deals last November with AMC and Cinemark, the first and third largest chains, to reduce the theatrical window to 17 days, or three weekends. Greidinger said at the time that the company saw no commercial sense “in this model.

The Walt Disney Co. announced on Tuesday that it will be releasing several of its biggest upcoming movies, including the Marvel movie Black Widow, simultaneously in theaters and on Disney +.

In the UK, where Cineworld is aiming for a reopening in May, the Warner deal shortens the theatrical window to 31 days but can be extended to 45 days if a film hits a certain threshold at the box office.

About half of North American theaters were open last week, according to data firm Comscore. In recent weeks, theaters have been allowed to reopen America’s two largest markets in New York and Los Angeles for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

With capacity restrictions of up to 50% or more in most US states, we will be able to operate profitably in our largest markets, said Greidinger.

Follow AP screenwriter Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.







