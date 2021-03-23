US STOCKS-S&P 500 Slides In Unstable Trade As Energy, Finances Crash





* Technology rebounds a bit as bond yields fall further

* GameStop falls ahead of quarterly results

* S&P 500 up about 80% from lows in pandemic crash

* The indices fall: Dow 0.39%, S&P 500 0.14%, Nasdaq 0.23%

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 edged down on Tuesday in rocking trading in declining financial and energy stocks that recently benefited from a sharp rise in market interest rates, while stocks Beaten technologies have rebounded in a trend reversal in recent days.

Rates fell slightly when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers that a next round of post-pandemic price hikes would not fuel a destructive breakout of lingering inflation – fears that had resulted in a recent surge in yields.

Oil prices which have fallen by more than 3% on fears that new pandemic measures and slow vaccine deployments in Europe are slowing the recovery in demand have also pushed the energy sector to the decline.

Lower yields on 10-year US Treasuries from a 14-month high set last week deflated this year’s outperformance in the financials and energy sectors.

Conversely, tech-related stocks that had recently fallen sharply due to rising rates recovered somewhat as yields relaxed, said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Va. .

“A lot of these (tech) stocks have taken 10% to 20% corrections and interest rates have retreated a bit,” Tuz said. “The money seems to be going in and out of the groups that have been doing extremely well over the past three months, especially finance and energy.”

The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue chip Dow Jones rallied about 79% from their pandemic lows exactly a year ago, while the high tech Nasdaq has doubled in value.

The CBOE volatility index returned to its lowest level in 13 months.

“We have seen very rapid movement in (returns) mainly due to inflation fears and the market is taking a hiatus here over the last week,” said Jon Adams, Senior Investment Strategist at BMO Global Management of assets in Chicago.

At 2:36 p.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126.85 points, or 0.39%, to 32,604.35, the S&P 500 lost 5.46 points, or 0.14%, to 3,935.13 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 30.45 points, or 0.23%, to 13,347.09. .

Growth stocks, which include technology stocks, rose 0.4% while undervalued value stocks fell 0.9%.

Shares of GameStop Corp fell 4.1% ahead of the company’s fourth quarter results after markets closed. The video game retailer has announced the departure of its chief customer officer in the latest sign of a larger overhaul at an ecommerce business.

ViacomCBS Inc fell about 5% after the media firm launched $ 3 billion stock trades to raise capital for streaming investments.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese internet search provider Baidu Inc slipped 1.5% following a steady start in Hong Kong, with investors wary of a fundraising wave in the city and resuming question the company’s growth plans.

Falling issues outnumbered those that rose on the NYSE by a 2.70 to 1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a 4.33 to 1 ratio helped the declines.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 43 new highs and 71 new lows. (Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru edited by Maju Samuel and Matthew Lewis)

