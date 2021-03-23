Labor urges ministers to support British steel as a pledge to buy Britain | Steel industry





The Labor Party urged the government to purchase the British when procuring steel for large infrastructure projects such as railways and nuclear power plants.

Projects such as the HS2 High Speed ​​Rail and Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant are expected to purchase more British steel under policy backed by the low pressure industry.

The Labor Party also wants the government to set targets for UK steel content in large public operations and give UK steel a priority status in contracts.

The government this month formed a steel procurement task force headed by former Barclays chairman Sir Grimstone to explore ways to revitalize an industry that is considered a key supplier of defense and infrastructure. The government has confirmed that it will need nearly 5 million tons of steel over the next 10 years for its infrastructure.

However, it did not directly mandate the use of UK-based suppliers such as Liberty in public projects, or rivals including Indian-owned Tata Steel or British Steel rescued by Chinas Jingye a year ago.

Buying a strong UK guarantee on the procurement notice will increase the direct benefit of infrastructure spending to the UK, said Lucy Powell, Shadow Minister of Business and Consumers.

Securing domestic steel capacity is the cornerstone of our struggle to tackle national security, economic prosperity and climate emergencies, but ministers are failing to support British steel with weak procurement practices that hinder these efforts, she said.

Labor intervention comes with questions about the future of Liberty Steel, the UK’s third-largest steel maker. Industrialist Sanjeev Gupta, owner of Libertys, has been working to secure new loans after the collapse of its main backer, Greensill Capital. The Guptas GFG Alliance is trying to negotiate a suspended contract with the Greensills manager.

The promise to buy more British steel could potentially benefit Liberty Steel. Rebar produced by Rotherham, for example, will be a candidate to build offshore wind turbines as well as railroads such as the HS2.

Many of Rotherham’s workers suffered from declining demand in the aerospace industry, especially during the pandemic. About a third of Libertys 5,000 workers have struggled with trying to keep cash in their business until the company can find new funds.

The Labor Party revealed that, according to government data analysis, nearly a quarter of steel spending for infrastructure, or $25 million, went abroad in 2018-19.

UK Steel, the industry’s lobby group, asked to work in the UK as much as possible. It calculates that 1,000 tonnes of steel produced in the UK will help directly support about 4.5 jobs. In total, there are about 33,000 British steel workers and 74,000 workers in tightly linked jobs, the lobby group said.

Gareth Stace, Secretary General of the British Steel Agency, said the government should always promote UK basic industries such as steel through public procurement that is rational, high-targeted, and job-building.

When government-funded projects buy foreign steel, this money is lost forever to the UK economy. British taxpayers welcome proposals to keep money for the steel community and the UK economy.

David Bailey, professor of business economics at the University of Birmingham, said increased procurement from the UK would benefit the industry, but added that it also needed government action on energy costs and business rates 62% higher than its German rivals. Industry calculations for 2019.

Referring to EU law, Bailey said the British government was hiding behind state aid rules. There is no excuse for not acting now.

A spokesman for the Business, Energy and Industry Strategy Department said: Steel will play a vital role in providing the necessary infrastructure to drive green economy recovery and project work while emphasizing wind farms, nuclear power plants and electric vehicles. is.

The government is currently reviewing public procurement rules to make sure the system can better meet the needs of the country while still complying with our international obligations, the spokesperson said.

