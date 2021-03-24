Coronavirus Press Conference PM Statement: March 23, 2021





Hello everyone, thank you for being with me.

When i told you to contain it exactly a year ago

In the 21st century

This was the only way to fight the new respiratory disease.

Stay at home

To avoid human contact

It’s about avoiding the patterns of behavior that are most natural and obvious to all of us.

But we were together

To protect the NHS

To save lives.

And for the British people as a whole, it was an epic of endurance and poverty.

Children’s birthday party canceled

Postponed wedding’s

All kinds of family gatherings were simply removed from the diary.

The worst at that time

We have suffered a lot of losses

And to many people

Our sorrow has gotten even worse

Because I couldn’t see my loved ones in the last days

Hand held

Or even mourning together.

And at the right moment we will come together as one country to create a permanent memorial suitable for our lost loved ones

To celebrate this whole period.

Every month, our collective fight against the coronavirus was like fighting a numb, invisible enemy in the dark.

Until science turns the lights on and helps them get the upper hand.

And thanks again to everyone responsible for the amazing vaccine launch.

This has helped protect more than 28 million people across the UK with the first jab.

It is administered more than 30 million times in total.

And I want to thank everyone for their courage, courage, discipline and patience.

When people come to explain this epidemic to future generations,

The story of the NHS and the heroes of social welfare well

These include pharmacists, teachers, armed service personnel, shop workers, transport workers, and policemen.

But in the end, this was different from any other struggle of my life in that the whole of our people participated.

Thank you all for being able to continue the roadmap to freedom.

By mid-next month, we will reach our goal by providing a first dose to everyone over 50 and clinically vulnerable under 50.

By the end of July, all adults are given the primary vaccination.

Careful but irreversible, step by step jab by jab,

This country is on the way to regaining our freedom.

