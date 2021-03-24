Reports that Biden will lift travel ban in EU and UK by mid-May





President Biden’s administration could revoke travel bans in the EU, Brazil and the UK by mid-May.

AFP via Getty Images

The American public is ready to travel again, more than 1.5 million people took a flight on Sunday, the highest in more than a year. According to the TSA, 1,543,115 travelers were screened on March 21, compared to 548,132 on the same day in 2020. The many others who want to go abroad, as well as the US tourism industry, have had hope under the form of a possible timetable for the reopening of international borders.

According to CNBC, two administration sources reported that President Biden was considering revoking several of the bans around mid-May. Namely, to ease restrictions on the land border with Mexico and Canada, and to allow inbound international travel from the UK, Europe and Brazil.

CNBC reported that there was no policy brief or formal codification for the May period. May would be the target, as this is likely the time when vaccinations could reach a threshold sufficient to allow travel to resume. According to a senior administration official, there will be a drastic change in mid-May when vaccines become more widely available to everyone.

The Department of Homeland Security extended the travel ban on the land border with Mexico and Canada until April 21, for various reasons; Canada has called on the United States to keep the border closed while it finds enough vaccines to protect its citizens, and the United States has called on Mexico to enforce the mask protocol and improve testing ahead of it. opening of the borders.

The Trump administration banned travelers from the EU from entering the United States in March 2020 at the height of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. And while he was on the verge of revoking it at the end of November, that was not the case, due to the spike in Covid-19 rates at Christmas due to the emergence of variant B.1.1.7 discovered in UK.

The news comes at the same time that lobby groups and trade organizations representing the aviation and travel industries have called on the U.S. government to outline a roadmap to revive international travel.

Signatories from 26 trade groups sent a letter to Jeffrey Zients, the coordinator of the Covid-19 government response on March 22, saying there was an urgent need for a data-driven and risk-based roadmap for reopen international travel. Trade bodies included Airlines for America (A4A), Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), Regional Airlines Association (RAA), IATA, Southwest Airline Pilots Association, and the United States Chamber of Commerce. .

The letter did not ask to end the necessary health precautions, but suggested coverage tests for inbound passengers (vaccinated passengers could be exempted). He called for a solution to be in place by May 1, so the country can open up to non-U.S. Tourists before the summer travel season. It’s the busiest travel time of the year and many fear that a closed second summer without international tourism is more than the industry can handle.

