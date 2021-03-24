North Korea fired at least one missile over weekend, US officials say





WASHINGTON North Korea fired at least one missile over the weekend, two US officials told NBC News on Tuesday.

This is the first report of such activity since Joe Biden was sworn in as president.

Officials declined to say what type of missile was fired or where it landed. It was not clear why the South Korean government had yet to comment on the missile launch. Officials in Seoul typically issue statements after North Korean missile or nuclear tests, and the North Korean government is also known to brag about it.

Asked by reporters what he might say about the incident, Biden said: “We have learned that nothing has changed much.”

A senior administration official told reporters the type of weapon that was fired over the weekend is not covered by United Nations resolutions. “Although we take all military activity seriously,” the official said, the test falls into Pyongyang’s “normal military activity” category.

The missile launch, which was first reported by the Washington Post, came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong released a statement warning the Biden administration not to not conduct planned joint military exercises with South Korea.

If he wants to sleep in peace for [the] coming four years, he had better refrain from causing a stench in his first stage, she said, according to the Associated Press.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were in South Korea last week as part of their regional tour to strengthen Asian alliances in the Americas, and Blinken spoke about the history of human rights violations. human rights of Pyongyang.

The authoritarian regime in North Korea continues to commit systematic and widespread abuses against its own people, Blinken said at the start of his meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. We must stand with the people who claim their fundamental rights and freedoms and against those who suppress them.

He also called North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs a threat to the region and the world.

NBC News Korean business analyst Victor Cha said it appears North Korea is trying to test the new administration and was expected to try to pressure the administration after the trip by Blinken.

A senior administration official described military activity as part of “a familiar menu of provocations,” adding that “what happened last weekend is on the lower end of that spectrum.

Responding to a reporter’s question as he walked back to the Ohio White House, the president said the Defense Department called the missile fire “business as usual. There is no such thing. a new wrinkle in what they have done “.

North Korea has carried out several short-range missile tests in recent years, which the Trump administration has deemed unimportant, although they violate United Nations resolutions.

State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter, without referring to the missile launch, said on Tuesday that “the Biden administration is reviewing our approach to a broader North Korean policy.” .

“The United States has a vital interest in deterring North Korea, in defending itself against provocation or the use of force, in living within reach of its most dangerous weapons programs of ensuring the safety of the United States. Americans and to protect our allies and partners in the region, ”Porter said.

Officials described the US review of North Korean politics as being in its “final stages.”

Senior administration officials had consulted with Trump officials at one point in their review on what had transpired over the past four years. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has invited his counterparts from Japan and South Korea to Washington next week for meetings on North Korea

U.S.-led diplomacy over North Korea’s nuclear program has been in limbo since a February 2019 summit between President Donald Trump and Kim collapsed over disputes over sanctions. Kim has since threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal to protest what he called American hostility.

Blinken said last week that Washington contacted North Korea through multiple channels starting in mid-February, but received no response. He said the Biden administration was considering both possible additional pressure measures and diplomatic avenues.

During a Pentagon briefing on Tuesday, press secretary John Kirby declined to comment on the missile launch.

Andrea Mitchell

Abigail williams

Gregorian Dareh

Mosheh Gains contributed.

