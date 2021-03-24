Migrants entering the UK illegally must be held liable for deportation at any time | Immigration and asylum





Migrants arriving in England via small boats or other illegal routes are liable for permanent deportation, even if they are granted asylum under the penalties announced by Priti Patel.

In what the government has claimed as the largest overhaul of the UK asylum system in decades, the Interior Minister announced on Wednesday that the way people enter the UK will affect the progress of the asylum application and their status if the application is successful. Will do. .

Experts criticized the creation of a two-stage system at risk of punishing those who were forced to take special measures. [without] Choices on how to seek safety.

Patel will make every effort to get rid of those who have traveled through safe countries where they could and had to apply for asylum under the new immigration plan under the new immigration plan for those entering the UK through routes considered illegal.

If this cannot be removed, immigrants who have made successful claims entering illegally will receive new temporary protection status rather than automatic settlement rights and will be regularly reevaluated for deportation from the UK.

Those who enter the country illegally are subject to additional penalties for limited family reunion rights and access to limited benefits.

Earlier this week, it was reported that migrants who migrated to the UK via safe and legal resettlement routes would be given an indefinite vacation to stay immediately upon arrival in the UK according to the plan.

Currently, resettled refugees are required to reapply for indefinite leave after receiving permission to stay in the UK for five years.

In addition, asylum seekers were reported to be sent abroad while their claims were being processed under the offer, but were not mentioned in a press statement released prior to Wednesday’s announcement.

The proposal was written against the backdrop of a record number of asylum seekers arriving in England on a small boat across the English Channel last year, and some political commentators suggested that Boris Johnson was disgruntled by Patels’ failure to handle the situation properly. .

However, official statistics show that the total number of asylum applications received in the UK last year has actually declined by nearly a fifth as alternative means of travel, such as trucks, have been plagued by an epidemic.

Patel, who is expected to speak in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, said: I do not apologize for the steadfastness of these actions. But they are undeniably fair because they will save lives and target smugglers.

For migrants whose applications were denied, the government said it would reform its appeals and judicial process to speed up deportation. Other proposals that I understand will be submitted for consultation are:

The reception center for asylum applicants is while the claim is being processed.

It clarifies the criteria for a well-founded fear of persecution and makes it difficult to grant refugee status based on unfounded allegations.

A rigorous age assessment procedure with a national age assessment committee to prevent adult migrants from pretending to be children.

Increased life imprisonment for human traffickers and the punishment of foreign offenders returning to the UK for violating deportation orders from six months in prison to five years.

The Interior Ministry said it will expand the global reach of resettlement routes for refugee channels that international organizations such as the United Nations Refugee Agency are promoting to provide a safe and legal route to the UK.

Refugee Commission chief executive Enver Solomon said: The government unfairly distinguishes between worthy and unqualified refugees by choosing to protect those who flee from war and terror, depending on how they go to England. Try to do it.

The reality is that when faced with cataclysm, ordinary people have to take special steps and have no choice on how to seek safety. The government is effectively creating a two-tier system where some refugees are unfairly punished for the way they can enter the UK.

This is entirely unjust and undermines Britain’s long-standing tradition of protecting people. Regardless of how they found their way to our shores, all refugees deserve to be treated with compassion and dignity. Refugees in discrimination.

