Demand abroad fears to push US oil prices to low levels for several months

Turkish markets slip as Agbals leaves Stokes Lira turmoil

(Bloomberg) – Turkey’s stocks, bonds and the lira fell as the central bank chief’s shock sacking sparked concern the country is heading into yet another wave of monetary turmoil. more than 9%, tripping circuit breakers which interrupted trading. The lira also weakened by more than 9%, as Turkish local and dollar bond yields soared. Investors also sold shares of European banks linked to Turkey. Spain Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, which owns around half of the guaranteed lender, has fallen by more than 7%. Turmoil highlights concern that President Recep Tayyip Erdogans will remove Naci Agbal after just four months as governor marks the end from a period of political orthodoxy that briefly restored the lire fortunes after a 20% retreat last year. Agbals successor Sahap Kavcioglu, columnist and university professor, criticized recent interest rate hikes adopted under Agbals’ leadership, including the larger than expected hike in recent weeks. confidence in Turkey, wrote Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets. Unsurprisingly, geographic proximity leaves Europe the most exposed. ING, BNP Exposure Small The drop in lire puts it within a few percentage points of a record low reached on November 6, the day before Agbal’s appointment. It was trading at 7.919 per dollar at 10:45 a.m. in New York after weakening to 8.4707 in the early hours of Asia, as liquidity in emerging market currencies tends to be thinner. read it from state banks, according to a currency trader familiar with the transactions who is not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. Erdogans’ decision to fire Agbal, who had sought to restore the credibility of central banks, has sparked speculation that the country will again begin to ease interest rates. Before Agbal, investors frequently criticized the Turkish monetary authority for being too quick to reverse the tightening and too slow to respond to risk, most recently in August 2018, when the lira lost about a quarter of its value. institutional challenges, adding risk to financial conditions, Moodys Investors Service analysts including Madhavi Bokil and Dima Cvetkova wrote in a note. Best carry-trade currency this year, bringing foreign capital back to Turkish markets. A haze of volatility has returned to Turkish markets, wrote Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axicorp Financial Services Pty Ltd. in Sydney. The market had warmed towards a more normalized monetary policy since November. This decision is a blow to these hopes. Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Monday that Turkey would continue to stick to free markets and a liberal exchange rate regime. The government will prioritize price stability and fiscal policies will support the monetary authority in its efforts to contain inflation, he said. and found the lira below 8, said Timothy Ash, strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London. I expect massive intervention by short-term state-owned banks to keep a line on the lira. Market Snapshot The Borsa Istanbul Banks Index, in which foreigners are more prevalent, fell 9.9% Turkey’s 10-year benchmark local currency bond yield increased 483 basis points to 18.89% at the close. 10-year benchmark dollar bond yield increased 138 bps. 7.344% base. read it reached 34%. Kavcioglu pledged on Sunday to effectively use monetary policy tools to ensure permanent price stability. He also said the banks’ rate-setting meetings would be held according to schedule. Kavcioglu is a professor of banking at Marmara University in Istanbul and a columnist for the pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak. The newspaper criticized the monetary authorities’ latest interest rate hike on its front page Friday, saying the move had turned a deaf ear to 83 million Turks, would hurt economic growth and mainly benefit the owners of hot money based in London. by Yeni Safak on February 9, Kavcioglu said it was sad to see columnists, bankers and business organizations in Turkey seeking economic stability with high interest rates at a time when other countries were having rates negative. He also supported Erdogans’ unorthodox theory of the relationship between interest rates and inflation, arguing that increasing interest rates would indirectly pave the way for higher inflation. economists believe it is the opposite. Nations’ foreign exchange reserves to support the currency, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which prompted Turkish opposition lawmakers to launch a judicial inquiry into official reserves. By comparison, foreign investors bought for $ 4.7 billion net of stocks and bonds. in the months following the appointment of Agbals. Istanbul-based economist Haluk Burumcekci said Istanbul-based economist Haluk Burumcekci said the blow to central bank credibility and independence cannot be overstated. Erdogan beat the institution with interventions that backfired on him on several occasions. Financial markets were ready to give Agbal a chance, his successor will struggle to restore that confidence – Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist. Weak lira could exacerbate inflationary pressures in the economy and erode Turkey’s real rate, currently the highest in emerging markets after Egypts. At present, the bigger question is whether we can avoid a liquidity shock / credit event and whether it makes sense to sell in a market that already has some risk, said Ed Al-Hussainy, senior interest rate and currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in New York City. yield hunters, mercurial inflation, and the perception that central bank policy has been too loose have made the lira one of the most volatile currencies in the world. Among those on the wrong side of trade are Japanese retail investors. Long positions accounted for nearly 86% of total lira-yen positions traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, the largest among the 14 major currency pairs, based on the latest data compiled by Bloomberg. But early signs were positive, said Emre Akcakmak, a portfolio adviser at East Capital in Dubai, who anticipates a reversal of some of the recent inflows of hot money. Even when the market stabilizes after a while, investors will have little tolerance, if anything, in case the new governor cuts tariffs prematurely, Akcakmak said (updates market prices throughout, adds Moodys comments in the ninth paragraph and Columbia Threadneedle comments in the fifth to last paragraph).

