Reflections on the one-year closure of the UK





When it entered the first national blockade on March 23, 2020, few predicted it would go deep into the third blockade a year later. No one expected how much it would change in that period. Today, many of us consider remote working as the norm, likewise giving kids virtual classes, doing weekly food stores online, and socializing through apps like Zoom has become commonplace.

Digital connectivity has supported many of the most important adjustments over the past year. And it’s easy to take for granted just how essential it is because the UK network has handled tensions very well.

Early explosive growth and changes in Internet use

The first blockade, more broadly in the UK and Europe, had an immediate and distinct impact on digital habits. We’ve used more internet data for more than ever. And we were connected almost exclusively at home, so cell phone traffic moved from downtown and public places to suburban residential areas.

Additionally, overall internet traffic has increased by 20-100% compared to the level before unlocking. Worldwide, consumer fixed broadband usage has grown on average by 2 hours and 30 minutes per day and by 1 hour on mobile. This global trend reflects what we see in the UK where most of our internet use is’at home’ of broadband and Wi-Fi services.

And what did we use all this extra data for? Not surprisingly, healthcare, telemedicine, online gaming, shopping, and work accounted for the bulk of the increase in online traffic and time.

But what is my favorite statistic? Immediately after the first lockout was initiated, voice traffic over the network increased by up to 70%. People talked more with family and friends, and the phone lasted longer. We were physically far away, but tried to connect to each other via phone.

Network (and team) burdened

Despite the unexpected and sudden changes in usage patterns and unprecedented spikes in online traffic, the UK network has performed the best in the world. This powerful performance was reflected in the perception of users, with 83% claiming that ICT helped a lot in coping with lockdowns in some way.

In the field, our field team and other essential workers were critical to doing amazing things in maintaining and operating our UK network. We have addressed a variety of problems, from a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) to difficulty accessing the site thanks to its own isolation protocol. Our team had to contend against arson attacks on critical mobile infrastructure and face threats and additional security measures, as well as a series of enhanced risk assessments to keep the network running and connecting people.

Despite many of these challenges, I am in awe of what our team has done to maintain vital connectivity in the UK. And it was an honor to see Adam Gordon, the head of our field service organization, as part of the British Imperial Medal (MBE), acknowledging the joint role he and his team played on this mission on the Queen’s Birthday Honors list. October last year.

Without investments in 4G and 5G and the tireless work of all industry practitioners across the country, including engineers, field teams, and network operations staff, new online applications such as telemedicine, remote work and video calling could not be consistently delivered. Throughout the epidemic.

Long-term effects of COVID-19

According to Ericsson ConsumerLab analysis, the UK’s first lockdown resulted in nearly doubling of business-related apps downloads year-on-year, more than a third of educational apps, similar shopping apps, and a 178% increase in telemedicine apps.

Obviously, some of these changes will be temporary. For example, you can observe that the time spent on training and fitness apps rises and falls as locks are imposed. But others seem to be more consistent. The use of business, social and entertainment apps increased shortly after the first lockdown and remained at a similar level thereafter.

Interestingly, we seem to be making habitual and long-term changes in some areas of our lives. Time spent on food delivery and telemedicine apps increased 81% and 355%, respectively, compared to the same time in the previous year in the fourth quarter of 2020. And the increase in use was consistent when the containment period and restrictions were eased.

UK consumers expect to see big changes in the next five years due to the epidemic, which supports this insight. If 27% worked from home at least once a week before the first blockade, 40% expect to do so after the epidemic. Meanwhile, almost half (44%) believe that as well as consuming entertainment and culture, social gatherings will continue to happen with a return to face-to-face engagement over the next five years.

Towards the future

The way we work and play has changed permanently for many, but the way health care is delivered is undergoing an almost revolutionary change. It should also be expected that there will be various changes in the digital habits of society as well. As’working from home’ becomes’working anywhere’, the workplace will become more dematerialized, and technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality allow workforces to connect and collaborate with each other. Different anywhere in the world. Sports fans will enjoy a more immersive experience on the arena as well, and a fully connected and flexible Smart Factory will explore how technology and wireless connectivity can solve operational challenges. Nothing does not benefit from the super-fast connection.

Today’s networks are designed and managed to support this change, but emerging from COVID-19 in a robust and sustainable way will depend on further accelerating digital transformation. This is something we can only achieve through 5G at the forefront.

Offering high speed, low latency, and unprecedented capacity, 5G is a key component of other emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and edge computing. Britain’s economic interests are clear. If you can capitalize on the full potential of 5G networks and implement advanced industrial use cases, you can benefit from additional economic growth of £14.8 billion, beyond the real benefits already expected from enhanced mobile broadband.

As restrictions ease and vaccines allow for a more open economy, we all want the end of the containment to be visible. But as a leader in the telecommunications industry, the change in the way people use digital infrastructure, the requirements for it, and how central it can be in our country’s ambitions shows that we can embark on an exciting step in the UK connection. . . This is just the beginning. We can’t wait to begin.

