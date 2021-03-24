Nearly 2.8 Million Floridians Fully Protected Against COVID-19 As US May See 4th Vaccine





ORLANDO, Florida With nearly 45 million people in the United States fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country may soon add an additional vaccine to its arsenal to fend off the pandemic.

However, the AstraZenecas vaccine candidate faces some controversy.

Here are three things to know about the coronavirus.

AstraZeneca on Monday announced its intention to seek emergency use authorization in the United States for its COVID-19 vaccine, touting that its two-dose series is 79% effective in preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19. The researchers said its vaccine candidate was also 100% effective in preventing serious illness.

On Tuesday, the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases released a statement that after reviewing some data on the AstraZenecas vaccine, the results of a U.S. trial may have included outdated information. Officials said this could mean the company is providing an incomplete view of efficacy data. AstraZeneca has not said whether this will have an impact on its intention to present its vaccine candidate to the United States Food and Drug Administration. Read how this information could impact its emergency use approval.

Although most of the central Florida school districts are back in the classroom, college spring breakers continue to pour into Florida.

National media have singled out Florida as a hot vacation spot, as the state has comparatively some of the nation’s most relaxed coronavirus restrictions, and international travel comes with its own set of COVID-19 mandates.

Miami Beach struggled with unruly and massive rallies throughout the weekend, imposing a curfew and even declaring a state of emergency as law enforcement struggled to tame the crowds . After an emergency city commission meeting, businesses and leaders expressed concern not only for the damage, but what the crowds and spring break travel might do to the pandemic state in southern Florida, one of the hardest-hit areas in the country. Health officials have stressed that the state will not know the impact of these crowds until at least two weeks after the incident.

Miami-area law enforcement came back in force after the Saturday meeting, arresting at least 1,000 people throughout the weekend. Volusia County hospitality officials said they noticed some of the crowds moving towards Daytona Beach. See how they handle the influx.

Vaccine eligibility expanded across Florida on Monday, allowing anyone 50 and over to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The age limit has been lowered further at the Orange County Convention Center vaccination site, which now accepts vaccine appointments for anyone 40 years of age and older.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced the expansion beyond Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order last week.

It’s not his decision to make, DeSantis said of Demings. There’s a structure in the state of Florida on how these decisions are made.

Meanwhile, in Miami-Dade County, county-run vaccination sites have announced plans to lower the vaccine age by 10 each week.

DeSantis has previously announced that at the current rate of vaccination in Florida, it plans to allow anyone 18 years of age and over to be vaccinated before May 1.

Starting Monday, March 22, vaccination sites in Miami-Dade County will begin vaccinating people 50 years of age and older. Age-based eligibility will extend to those 40 and over on March 29, lowering the age to 10 each week.

To pre-register with the county, visit https://t.co/dzvw6NxJma or call 305-614-2014.

– Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) March 19, 2021

[READ YESTERDAYS REPORT: Vaccine eligibility expands as Florida reports 2,979 new COVID-19 cases]

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Case

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,314 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the overall state total to 2,016,513 cases since the virus was detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

Florida reported 41 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 33,449. That number includes the 629 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Tuesday afternoon, 2,932 people infected with the virus were currently hospitalized in Florida, according to the National Agency for Healthcare Administration.

Since last March, 83,804 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 301 new patients who were recently hospitalized with the virus, according to the daily health services report released on Tuesday.

Positivity rate

The percentage of positive results was 6.47% on Monday out of 82,077 tests. The figures reported daily by the state reflect the results of the previous day’s tests. Health officials believe the rate should stay between 5% and 10% to prove that a community has a grip on the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began publishing a daily report in December on COVID-19 vaccines being administered statewide.

The FDOH reports that 2,791,216 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These people either received the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine or completed a series of two injections.

As of Tuesday, 5,057,939 people had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Below is the county-by-county breakdown of new cases as of Tuesday.

CountyCasesNew CasesHospitalizationsNew hospitalizationsDeathsNew deathsBrevard36,4381322,120227891Flagler6,466263492930Lake26,092831,3518594-2Marion28,677311,906109116Orange120,7953832,534111,1701Osceola38,8431231,33774730Polk59,9911574,669321,2211Seminole29,1651031,18234490Sumter8,5624454032430Volusia36,8871021,89956981

To stay up to date with the latest pandemic news, subscribe to the Coronavirus News 6s newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.

