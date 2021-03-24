Millions of people have to pay their UK taxes much earlier according to government proposals.





Millions of people and small businesses in the UK are facing the prospect of paying their income and corporate taxes much earlier, following a proposal the government announced as part of Tuesday’s “Tax Day” talks.

Beginning with 30 consultations and updates, the Ministry of Finance “proposed to change the timing of almost all tax payments after 2024 in order to realize the vision. [for] A tax system that works close to real time”.

There were no significant proposals to radically reform the pension tax cuts, capital gains tax or self-employed taxation.

Activists for a more progressive tax system, such as Robert Palmer, Managing Director of Tax Justice UK, said “Tax Day turned out to be a bit of a failure.” However, consultation was important for those affected.

Timely payment

The Ministry of Finance proposed income tax self-assessment and corporate tax payments for small businesses under the banner of helping businesses and people manage their cash flow more easily.

The consultation will apply the digital filing requirements of your tax return in accordance with “Digitalize Your Taxes” over the next two years, using the most up-to-date data to “bring your tax calculations and payments closer to the point where your income comes from.” Or there is a profit”.

Treasury Secretary Jesse Norman recognized that this would be a “major change” and would cause cash flow problems for many businesses and households as the change would have to be introduced two years of tax a year.

Avoidance plan

The Treasury Department has further strengthened its ambition to stop lost revenue through consultations to crack down on tax avoidance plans.

It said it planned new measures, such as shutting down people who were promoting tax evasion plans and freezing assets so that debt and fines were paid.

Kate Ison, tax partner at law firm BCLP, said HM Revenue & Customs is pursuing “a wide range of new powers” and “in the best case, it will attack the promoter’s financial core, and in the worst case, it will attack the entire business.”

Holidays allow clamps

The government has issued a bill to tighten tax regulations for people with second homes so that they can register for business rates only if their real estate is allowed for real vacation, so they can get a discount on business rates.

Currently, UK holiday permits require you to pay a business fee, not a city council tax, when the owner declares that they are willing to allow the property for 140 days next year. However, the system does not require a check to confirm that the property is actually rented.

recommendation

Moreover, the Treasury Department added that out of the 60,000 holidays it is allowed on the UK’s list of business rates, about 96% will be eligible for a business rate discount and will not pay anything as a result.

Concerns are recurring that the rules are being abused, and most recently, there have been reports that a second homeowner has filed for a subsidy to support a small business with the epidemic.

Paul Falvey, tax partner at accounting firm BDO, said: “The changes announced today will create clarity and certainty. In order for the landlord to be eligible to pay the business fee, the property must be allowed in commercial terms for a specified number of days.”

Business Rate Interim Report

In an interim report on the “basic review” of business interest rates, the Treasury Department did not come up with a likely conclusion, but highlighted the many complaints businesses have about taxes.

It said there was a need to balance the efficiency of income growth from property taxes, high income levels, and the difficulty of avoiding.

Businesses have reported dissatisfaction with the tax burden, the effectiveness of the bailout system, the frequency of revaluations, and the desire to impose online sales tax to lower business charges. However, no agreement has been reached on the online sales tax. The views on both sides remain strong, allowing the government to outline their thoughts in the fall when the review closes.

Simplify inheritance tax

The requirement to fill out the inheritance tax filing for more than 200,000 people per year, which the government confirmed on Tuesday, will be removed.

From January 1, 2022, reporting requirements have been streamlined so that after probate has been approved, estates with a value below the threshold are not required to fill out the form. This change is expected to cover more than 90% of the property that is not required to pay IHT.

The recommendations first made in the report of the Bureau of Tax Simplification were welcomed by tax experts.

Sarah Coles, personal financial analyst at the Hargreaves Lansdown platform, said, “Families who feel sad may face terrible administrative hassles in the worst times, and when the estate is unlikely to be subject to inheritance tax. Filling out the inheritance tax form was the main part. .

In addition, provisions introduced during the pandemic that allow for printed, rather than handwritten, signatures on inheritance tax returns for some people dealing with trusts or property are permanently applied.

