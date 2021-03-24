Government plans to cut taxes on flights within the UK





The Treasury Department advises on air passenger tax cuts on domestic flights, but has decided to adjust the tax band to combat CO2 from long-haul flights.

A proposal to lower taxes on domestic flights within the UK while potentially increasing tariffs on long-haul international flights was announced by the government today, claiming that it will help better support the UK’s climate and environmental commitments.

When the government began consulting on the proposed Air Passenger Duty (APD) reform, it confirmed that it wants to reduce domestic air travel costs to strengthen airlines and the economy after the coronavirus crisis and the UK’s departure from Europe. Union.

The move will disappoint environmental activists who quickly criticized the plan when it was first reported in the press earlier this month. Greenpeace has previously criticized it as a “meaningless” move in the face of escalating climate emergencies and the much lower emissions provided by domestic rail links.

But today, the Treasury Department’s move, which includes plans to redefine the taxation scope for long-distance air travel, is “a better priority for the government to raise the taxes needed to balance domestic connectivity, environmental goals and raise our funding.” Will reflect.” Public service”.

The APD, paid by the airline and charged per passenger on all flights departing UK airports, raised £3.6 billion in the Treasury vault in 2019-20. For short itineraries less than 2,000 miles, the APD will be set at £13 per passenger by the end of March 2023 for the lowest class itinerary, £82 in the following month, and £84 from April 2022 for itineraries of 2,000 miles or more. Will be raised.

However, under budget earlier this month, the Treasury is controversial to cut the APD for flights within the UK from its bids, claiming it will improve domestic travel connectivity and support airlines hit hard by travel restrictions in response. Epidemic.

Options presented in today’s consultation include APD waiver for domestic return segments or the introduction of new subbands for domestic travel.

The government said that improving travel options within the UK is at the heart of the’equalization’ agenda to promote economic development across the UK because “travel by road or rail is not always practical for a particular itinerary.”

It also argued that savings for people traveling by air within the UK would be compatible with environmental and climate goals. Partly because domestic airlines account for a much smaller percentage of greenhouse gas emissions than international flights. Domestic airlines accounted for 1.4 million tons of CO2 in 2019, and international flights accounted for 37 million tons of emissions.

The challenge of environmental activists maintaining domestic flights is an unmistakable interpretation. This is an area that should be able to provide the steepest short-term emissions reductions by introducing incentives to move passengers by rail and road. The French government recently reportedly created a bailout package for airlines subject to the scrapping of some short-haul routes for which the railroad provided a viable alternative.

Meanwhile, the UK government has also extended the number of street bands imposing APD to the current 2,000 miles or less and two or more of the excess itineraries so that those who travel further and generate more emissions will pay higher taxes. Are suggested.

The government would better improve the government’s environmental goals by reinforcing the principle of “people flying further away by introducing additional bands for journeys over 4,000-6,000 miles and 6,000 miles or simply adding a third band for journeys over 5,500 miles. I can apply.” A higher APD rate occurs. “

This agreement also explicitly denies the request to replace the APD with the so-called frequent airfare. This has been supported by the Green Group and the Climate Change Committee as a means to impose higher charges as more passengers board each year.

The Treasury Department said these charges, trying to limit the overall demand for flights, would be “much more complex to manage than APD” as it raises privacy and management concerns as the government must collect and store personal information for each passenger. .

Moreover, it argued that frequent aviator charges would “challenge essential individuals who need to fly frequently”, and as most airlines pass on the APD costs to passengers anyway, those flying more will already cost more. Insisted to pay. In the current system “.

The government said it plans to highlight efforts to develop zero-carbon flight technology through the Jet Zero Council and to consult later this year on how domestic flights can help the UK achieve its 2050 net zero goal. Included in the UK’s Emissions Trading System (ETS).

Nonetheless, the changes announced today are likely to hit skepticism from environmental groups, especially as the UK is hosting an important COP26 climate summit in Glasgow later this year and other countries are expected to strengthen their climate ambitions.

Last week, the Federation of Aviation Environments (AEF) said any action to reduce APD for domestic air travel would be “head wrong” and “significantly shrinking”.

“As many media reviewers have pointed out, the year of COP in Glasgow should build the UK’s reputation as a climate leader,” it said in a statement on Friday. “An announcement of this kind is emptying protests against delivering the loop of the green industrial revolution.”

Jonathan Marshall, head of analysis at ECIU, also asked whether adjusting range bands within the APD would have a significant impact on the CO2 reduction caused by long-distance flights in the UK.

Domestic demand is very price sensitive. Costs decrease, demand increases-more CO2

The demand for long-haul flights is not really price sensitive. Costs go up, demand hardly changes-no change in CO2 https://t.co/yGGtSlPUhU

— Jonny Marshall (@JMarshall_ECIU) March 23, 2021

The APD consultations today form part of HM Treasury’s’Tax Day’ announcement, with changes specifically proposed to support the green economy and the UK’s net zero target despite the widespread demand for VAT cuts on clean technology products. There were very few.

While many green groups and companies have long lobbied for VAT reductions on green products and services such as wall insulation and home heating to build an important low-carbon technology market, such requests are far deaf. The ear of the treasury. Activists have also urged ministers to end the discrepancy in which consumers pay a higher tax rate for electricity than gas and more tax to renovate real estate than developers pay for new buildings.

“It’s not right for clean technology to face a much higher tax burden than fossil fuels,” said Kit Dixon, policy manager at green energy supplier Good Energy, expressing disappointment at the fact that there is no government move.

“It’s easier for homes to invest in burning coal than rooftop solar panels,” he said. “The government previously said it had touched VAT until after Brexit. Now we need to cut this tax and help people save energy and emissions.”

