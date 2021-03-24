BEIS Helps UK Fossil Industry Go Green





The UK government has agreed to contracts to help workers and businesses in the North Sea oil and gas industry turn their expertise into green energy.

The so-called North Sea Transition Deal leverages the technology, infrastructure, technology and private investment potential of the oil and gas sector to exploit new opportunities in offshore wind, hydrogen production, and carbon capture and decommissioning.

The Department of Energy BEIS said it would support up to 40,000 jobs as part of the transition deal in partnership with the fossil fuel industry and trade unions, with a total value of 16 billion.

Of that, about 3 billion can be used to replace fossil fuel supplies from oil and gas platforms with renewable energy, while 10 billion will support green hydrogen and 3 billion carbon capture projects.

BEIS said it hopes to halve emissions from North Sea extraction, which account for 3.5% of total UK emissions, by the end of the decade.

Future extraction permits are granted only to projects that meet the government’s decarbonization targets.

Through this groundbreaking sector deal, we will leverage the oil and gas sector’s technology, capabilities and repressed private investment potential to drive the green industrial revolution and focus on the next generation of clean technologies the UK needs to support green. Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said.

British Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the deal will help ensure that the transition to renewable energy proceeds fairly and in an orderly manner.

We must urgently end our dependence on fossil fuels and will do so without endangering our economy and our communities through our pioneering North Sea Transition Agreement. “

Dr Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, said the industry group will have oil and gas companies to meet its emission reduction targets.

The recent funding for several energy conversion projects is very timely. We are excited to support projects like Acorn, Hynet, Net Zero Teesside, Zero Carbon Humber, Energy Transition Zone, and Global Underwater Hub.

The government has also pledged to cease support for overseas fossil fuel projects from the end of March.

