Safe haven dollar in demand as concerns over EU lockdowns and US taxes undermine risk appetite





TOKYO (Reuters) – The safe haven US dollar approached a four-month high on Wednesday as concerns over a third wave of COVID-19 in Europe, potential US tax hikes and escalating tensions between the The West and China have sapped risk appetite.

FILE PHOTO: An illustration shows US $ 100 banknotes taken in Tokyo on August 2, 2011. REUTERS / Yuriko Nakao / File Photo

The yen also strengthened and US Treasuries were bought off as Wall Street stocks and crude oil fell as investors weighed on the outlook for global growth.

The dollar index hit a two-week high of 92.436 in the Asian session, approaching a four-month high of 92.506 reached earlier this month.

The gauge appears determined to test the upper end of a new, higher 91-93 range that we believe it will form in the coming weeks, Westpac strategists wrote in a client note.

Extended European lockdowns have undermined confidence in a synchronized global rebound; Meanwhile, the United States will experience an impressive rebound in the coming months, against the backdrop of vaccine rollouts, stimulus payments and economic reopening, they said.

The euro hit a four-month low below $ 1.18355 – trading at $ 1.18360 – after Germany extended a lockdown and urged its citizens to stay at home over the Easter break .

Concerns about the pace of the pandemic recovery intensified after a U.S. health agency said the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine may have included outdated information in its data.

The flight to safety received a further boost when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers that future tax hikes would be needed to fund infrastructure projects and other public investments.

Yellen testified before the House Financial Services Committee with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who reiterated that an expected short-term spike in inflation would be transient.

It helped tame U.S. Treasury yields, with the benchmark falling below 1.6% on Wednesday for the first time in a week, as he continued to retire after peaking more than one. 1.7540% year hit last week.

Yellen and Powell are also expected to testify before the Senate banking panel on Wednesday.

Human rights sanctions against China imposed by the United States, Europe and Britain, which have resulted in retaliatory sanctions from Beijing, are adding to market concerns.

The safe haven yen was stronger overall and the Australian dollar – seen as a liquid indicator of risk – weakened further on Wednesday.

The Aussie slipped to as low as $ 0.7595, a level not seen since February 5, and to 82.41 yen for the first time since the start of this month.

The British pound weakened to $ 1.37050, also the lowest since early February.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin languished below $ 54,000, less than two weeks after hitting a record high of $ 61,781.83.

According to Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities, seasonal factors are likely to worsen currency movements as some investors lock in profits before the end of the quarter and the Easter and Passover holidays.

The main scenario for the market, that the global economy is recovering from the pandemic shock, is intact, he said.

We may see more of a correction in early April, but after that I expect a reboot of risky trade, with advanced economy commodity currencies benefiting the most. he declares.

=================================================== = ======

Bid price for currencies at 539 GMT

Description RIC Last US Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous change

Session

Euro / Dollar $ 1.1841 $ 1.1850 -0.08% -3.09% +1.1854 +1.1836

Dollar / Yen 108.5320 108.5750 -0.09% + 5.02% +108.6270 + 108.4750

Euro / Yen 128.53 128.65 -0.09% + 1.27% +128.7500 +128.4500

Dollar / Switzerland 0.9344 0.9338 + 0.07% + 5.62% + 0.9347 + 0.9337

Pound sterling / dollar 1.3706 1.3754 -0.34% + 0.33% +1.3755 +1.3702

Dollar / Canadian 1.2596 1.2588 + 0.08% -1.07% +1.2601 +1.2581

Aussie / Dollar 0.7597 0.7626 -0.31% -1.18% +0.7633 +0.7594

NZ 0.6978 0.7000 -0.25% -2.77% + 0.7007 + 0.6974

Dollar / Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Spots in Europe

Volatilities

BOJ Tokyo Forex Market Information

Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Tom Hogue

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos