US sees fall against China against rising geopolitical influence | Voice of America





Despite initiatives taken by past and current administrations, there are new concerns that the United States is unable to counter China’s growing geopolitical influence.

BeijingsevolvingBelt and Road Initiative (BRI), for the past eight years, has funded projects globally, including roads, railways, power plants and telecommunications infrastructure.

“The inaction of the United States, as much as the assertiveness of China, is responsible for the economic and strategic situation in which the United States finds itself. The withdrawal of the United States has helped to create the vacuum that China has filled in with the BIS, according to an independent task force report released Tuesday by the Council on External Relations.

Although the United States has long ago identified an interest in promoting infrastructure, commerce and connectivity throughout Asia and has repeatedly invoked the images of the Silk Road, it has failed. not met the inherent needs of the region. limited and is now in decline, according to the board’s assessment.

The multibillion-dollar Chinese initiative is not geographically linked, so it is nowhere and everywhere and has been moved beyond traditional infrastructure, David Sacks, a research analyst at CFR and the one of the co-authors of the report.

FILE – Clerks attend a merchandise exhibition at the New Year’s Belt and Road Commodity Market in a Beijing mall on January 10, 2020. The market features products created from countries and regions involved in the belt and road initiative in China.

The BIS strengthens China’s ability to project power in the region and around the world, said JackLew, who was previously U.S. Treasury Secretary and White House chief of staff. when it’s necessary.

China is now seen as more powerful than the United States in parts of Africa and Asia because of the BRI, the former general counsel for U.S. Trade Representative Jennifer Hillman said. one of the other authors of the CFR report.

The BRI encompasses the Silk Road Land Economic Belt (with digital, health, and green subsets), the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, and the Polar Silk Road.

We need to get back into the game, with the United States joining or joining the trade deals that have been left under President Donald Trump, said Hillman, who was among those speaking Tuesday in an online forum at the subject of the CFR report.

“China has made infrastructure investment a high priority. The United States has not, Lewsa at the event.

SALPIE Initiative

CurrentU.S. officials say President Joe Biden’s administration will change that.

Competition with the Chinaisa factor which encourages the United States to improve its diplomatic game at all levels, a senior administration official told VOA.

Under the Trump administration, relatively modest initiatives were taken to counter the BIS, including the International Development Finance Corporation, the Blue Dot Network for Certification of Infrastructure Projects, and a US-Taiwan infrastructure initiative, as well as the re-authorization of the Export-Import Bank.

There was a lot of rebranding, but there were no additional resources allocated to these initiatives, Sackss said.

The Biden administration this week launched the Small and Less Populous Island Economies (SALPIE) initiative, announcing that it will strengthen the United States’ economic collaboration with island countries and territories in the Caribbean, North Atlantic regions. and the Pacific.

It is important to strengthen our alliances, especially in smaller countries that might otherwise face some pressure from China, a senior administration official told VOA on Tuesday.

SALPIE’s official announcement from the White House underscores the importance of countering predatory investment practices by malicious actors.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director BrianDeeseco hosted the Mondaya virtual event with shipments from island countries and territories, inviting them to partner with Washington as part of the he SALPIE initiative, which brings together 29 US departments and agencies to coordinate current and future commitments.

The administration later this week is holding a meeting involving these 29 entities to really make this sort of thing meaningful, real and operational, a senior official said.

Another senior U.S. official explained that SALPIE is a different approach than Blue Dot and some of these other initiatives, promising that it really leverages the convening power we have to make sure we are able to put implemented in a way that effectively responds to the priorities we have outlined.

The status of the Trump-era Blue Dot initiative, which included Australia and Japan as the only announced partners with the United States, remains unclear.

Blue Dot has not been resourced and it remains to be seen whether this new initiative[SALPIE]What we need is not just some kind of declaratory politics and going out publicly and saying: We want to be competitive, we want to be the partner of choice, but we need real funding and resources. .

The Quad

At the regional level in Asia, some additional balances to the BRI are likely to be applied by the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, albeit informal, between Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, from the White House State Dining Room, March 12, 2021.

Why not use the Quadasa Mechanism to promote infrastructure in Asia and create an infrastructure fund with billions of dollars to achieve it? You know these are the right partners who have the potential to add South Korea and Taiwan.

While the Biden administrations’ plans to counter the BIS may be ambitious and sprawling, there is concern that he is not receiving enough attention due to a lack of centralization and influential leadership. So, the idea of ​​an infrastructure czar to orchestrate the US response to China’s global investment ambitions.

It’s difficult for the State Department or the Commerce Department to have that convening power, Sackss said. National Security Council to the National Economic Council An infrastructure czar is reported to the president.

Biden has previously named so-called czars for climate policy, the border with Mexico, and the COVID-19 economic bailout. There are similar discussions about selecting officials to oversee cyber policy and break monopolies.

