British Universities Unleash Power Potential





Several UK universities are working on eight new projects to develop and test new wave energy technologies.

The research is supported by an investment of 7.5m from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), which is part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

The project will overcome the problem of a device that captures the energy generated by waves and converts them into a renewable electricity source based on the UK’s role in offshore wave energy.

The widespread distribution of wave energy converters (WECs) is hampered by issues such as the ability and efficiency to survive in extreme weather conditions.

Eight projects will adopt innovative new approaches to overcome these challenges, including taking inspiration from the fins of marine animals to design a flexible WEC that can operate in extreme conditions.

Other projects test WEC’s performance through offshore-based testing and develop the models needed to evaluate how it copes with conditions such as storm waves.

Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: The power of our coastlines and the seas around us on a clean renewable energy that can help us keep our commitment to ending our contribution to climate change by 2050. It offers tremendous potential.

There are certainly unique challenges to harnessing the power of the marine environment, and it’s interesting to see how these projects can help you get the most out of natural resources in a cleaner, greener future.

Projects include MoorWEC (Mooring Analysis and Design for WEC Survivability and Fatigue Overseas), led by Peter Stansby of the University of Manchester.

With a 997,000 grant from EPSRC, the project models the impact of waves on various mooring options, generating key information and efficient modeling methods to support resilient future WEC designs.

Another project was BASM-WEC (Bionic Adaptive Stretchable Materials for Wave Energy Converters), which received an EPSRC grant of 975,000 headed by Qing Xiao of Strathclyde University.

The project will investigate whether flexible materials inspired by fins and other body parts of aquatic animals can be used for WEC.

The use of these materials that change shape with the applied load can help overcome the commercialization challenges of traditional WECs, which are poor in performance and vulnerable in harsh sea conditions.

Another project, Flexible Responsive Systems in Wave Energy, will focus on evaluating the performance of WEC developed using deformable materials such as flexible fabrics that can improve performance, survivability, reliability and reduce costs. .

Test your ability to survive storm waves with this flexible system and wave basin experiments and numerical modeling.

Deborah Greaves of the University of Plymouth is leading the project, which has received an EPSRC grant of 984,000.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos