



The Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 tactical transport service, due to cease use of the Royal Air Force (RAF) in 2023, will be an attractive offer for second-hand buyers, said support provider Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group (MADG).

On March 22, the British Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced that it would withdraw RAFs that would not use the remaining 14 C-130Js more than 10 years earlier than previously planned.

We expected MoD to advance the C-130 vehicle’s outage date, but we did not expect such a short period, says MADG chief executive Gary Moynehan.

Explaining this decision as disappointing news for Marshall, he said: [16 March] We look forward to supporting RAF in the successful resale of C-130 vehicles to maximize profits to the UK economy and reduce the risk of serious job losses through an integrated review that prioritizes UK industrial capabilities.

Moynehan said the company will work with MoD to manage withdrawals as effectively as possible.

Tactical transport, introduced since 1999, worked hard throughout its operational life, supporting British military activities in Afghanistan and Iraq. The British originally acquired 25 aircraft, but previously withdrew a single fuselage case from service, selling two each to the Bahrain and Bangladesh Air Forces, and a single case to the U.S. Navy. MADG prepared all these aircraft at the Cambridge Airport site before shipping to the new owners.

The Moynehan company is confident that the C-130 MRO business can continue to grow. We have 17 long-term overseas customers and continue to enter into more contracts with offshore operators who recognize the unique capabilities of the platform.

Recent successes include securing a 10-year contract with the U.S. Marines in 2020 to perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance work for a fleet of 66 KC-130J tankers.

It is unclear whether the UK’s decision to retire at this stage will affect the July 2017 contract with MADG for each aircraft’s Central Wing Box Replacement Program (CWRP) activity. The first modified airborne aircraft with a value of 120 million ($122 million) came into operation again in August of last year.

While it is too early to predict how this decision will affect CWRP, we hope that MoD will recognize the benefits of continuing the program to continue supporting RAF operations until the fleet retires and maximize the fleet’s resale value. It’s an aircraft, the company says.

Moynehan says Marshall will do everything she can to protect as many jobs as possible on the Cambridge site and RAF Brize Norton, but unfortunately it should be realistic in a time when the aviation industry is already under tremendous pressure.

The relationship between Hercules’ RAF and Marshalls dates back to the introduction of the service in 1966, which at the end of 2013 scrapped the last K model case and replaced it with the Airbus Defense & Space A400M. According to Cirium fleet data, Britain has so far received 20 of the 22 powerful fleets of the larger type.

The Department of Defense said the retirement of the C-130J as part of a defense plan up to 2025 detailed in a publication entitled Defense in the Age of Competitiveness would enable the A400M Atlas unit to increase its capabilities and capabilities.

