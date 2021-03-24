North Korea fires cruise missiles in first such test since July





Photographer: Fazry Ismail / EPA / Getty Images

North Korea launched a pair of cruise missiles following a trip to Asia by senior US officials, putting new spotlight on the Biden administration’s deliberations on how to resolve a key security dilemma .

The two missiles were fired from southern Pyongan province on Sunday morning and flew over the sea between the peninsula and China, the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. Previously, US officials in Washington had confirmed testing of a “short-range system,” adding that the incident did not appear to violate a United Nations ban on ballistic missile launches by the country.

Although the launch of cruise missiles is not prohibited by UN resolutions, Kim Jong Un has refrained from such provocations since testing an anti-ship weapons system in July. The move came days after US officials led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken huddled with their South Korean counterparts in Seoul as part of President Joe Biden’s efforts to develop a strategy to roll back the nuclear program. from North Korea.

The decision not to divulge news of the launch until the Washington Post announced it on Tuesday was consistent with former President Donald Trump’s efforts to avoid being dragged into yet another crisis with North Korea . Trump had often sought to downplay such launches, including testing nuclear-capable ballistic missiles that violate UN resolutions and pose a more serious threat to US troops and US allies in Japan and South Korea.

When asked about the launch while on a trip to Ohio, Biden only said he had learned that “nothing has changed much,” without giving further details. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will host his counterparts from Japan and South Korea next week to discuss North Korea as part of the broader administrative efforts to develop a coordinated strategy toward North Korea.

Japanese chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato declined to comment on the incident on Wednesday. “We will continue to cooperate closely with the United States and South Korea to collect and analyze information on North Korea’s military activities, while doing everything we can to remain on the alert,” he said. said Kato in Tokyo.

The Biden administration’s policy review included discussions with former Trump officials. Those talks included a recognition that following Trump’s second summit with Kim in February 2019, there had been very little communication with the North Korean regime, current U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

Kim continued to expand and improve his nuclear weapons program, although he agreed to “work towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula” during his unprecedented first meeting with Trump in 2018. Since then The talks failed, he embarked on a sporadic series of provocations, blowing up a liaison office built by South Korea last year and parading a new intercontinental ballistic missile in Pyongyang in October.

Pyongyang recently stepped up its criticism of Washington, with Kim reiterating that the United States was his “biggest enemy” in January and a senior diplomat last week calling Biden’s outreach for the talks a “time-delay trick” . Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reaffirmed the need to improve relations in recent days, as the two neighbors face the prospect of new momentum from US allies.

North Korea must resume talks with the United States to emerge from the crushing UN sanctions that have helped push its economy into what outside observers see as the worst recession in two decades. Kim appears to be looking for a way to extract concessions from the administration without causing further sanctions from the international community.

Blinken ignored North Korean criticism during his visit to Seoul last week, saying the United States was focusing on consulting partners to draft political plans.

“There are different kinds of pressure points that could convince North Korea to move forward,” Blinken said after meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-young and Defense Minister Suh Wook. “The point is to really understand how we have the best chance of solving the challenges facing North Korea and unfortunately its own people.”

– With the help of Shinhye Kang and Isabel Reynolds

