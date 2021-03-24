Intel invests $ 20 billion in new US chip manufacturing plants as part of turnaround plan





Intel (INTC) has unveiled several major initiatives, including a $ 20 billion investment in two new U.S. chip manufacturing facilities aimed at reaffirming its position as the clear leader in the semiconductor industry, a claim that many experts said the company had lost over the past few years.

“We are preparing for a new era of product innovation and leadership at Intel,” Gelsinger said in a statement.

The company’s shares rose more than 6% on Tuesday after hours. Shares of competitor AMD (AMD) fell more than 2% on the news. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, fell more than 3% in Taipei on Wednesday. Intel also experienced significant delays in the production of next-generation chips, allowing TSMC and Samsung (SSNLF) to get ahead. Intel is still trying to perfect its next-generation 7-nanometer chip; Meanwhile, these Asian competitors have forged ahead with the development of even smaller and more powerful processors. Intel’s rivals also beat him on Wall Street recently. Over the past two years, Intel shares have risen just over 19%, compared to the nearly 114% growth in the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX).

Gelsinger’s plan

The new strategy, dubbed “IDM 2.0” because of its transformation of Intel’s integrated device manufacturing model (in which it both designs and manufactures chips), could help address many of these issues.

To resolve its manufacturing issues and avoid future delays, Intel plans to expand its use of third-party chipmakers like TSMC, a strategy many of its competitors have adopted but Intel has so far refrained from. do for its most advanced chips. . Starting in 2023, Intel will work with third-party foundries to produce products “at the heart of Intel’s IT offerings for customer and data center segments,” the company said in a statement.

“This will provide the increased flexibility and scale needed to optimize Intel’s cost, performance, schedule and supply roadmaps,” he said.

In the meantime, Intel has said its 7-nanometer technology “is progressing well.”

As Intel plans to expand outsourcing of some of its chips, Gelsinger on Tuesday reaffirmed the company’s long-standing commitment to manufacture most of its products in-house.

The company announced a $ 20 billion investment to add two new chip manufacturing facilities, called “fabs,” to its Arizona campus, an initiative that is expected to create “more than 3,000 permanent high-tech jobs at high salary, more than 3,000 construction jobs; and around 15,000 long-term local jobs. “

Intel is also planning to launch a new business unit, Intel Foundry Services, dedicated to manufacturing chips designed by other semiconductor companies.

The announcement comes amid a global chip shortage that has hampered industries ranging from automobiles to video games. It also comes nearly a year after Intel offered to help the U.S. government increase domestic semiconductor manufacturing capacity, a move some U.S. officials believe would bolster national security as microchips advanced technology have critical military and defense applications.

The new Arizona facility will provide capacity for some of those outside customers, and Gelsinger said he plans to announce further expansions in the United States, Europe and elsewhere later this year.

Intel Foundry Services will be “differentiated from other foundry offerings by a combination of advanced process and packaging technology, committed capabilities in the US and Europe, and a world-class IP portfolio for customers, including x86 cores as well as ARM and RISC. -V of the IP ecosystem, ”the company said, adding that the planned offering had“ already received strong enthusiasm and statements of support from across the industry ”.

The new unit could also bring a crucial new revenue stream to the company after losing market share in its core PC business in recent years.

All in all, the strategy is likely to boost investor confidence in Intel, and it comes “just in time,” said Daniel Newman, founding partner and principal analyst at Futurum Research, in an emailed comment.

“I also see this as a sign of a more confident and robust Intel under the leadership of new CEO Pat Gelsinger,” Newman said. “I believe this effort was underway with former CEO Bob Swan [but] Gelsinger brings a tech swagger back to the company, and in his first 5 weeks he shows the company’s ambition to return to its roots as a market leader. “

