UAE and UK Sign State Investment Partnership with Initial 1 Billion in Life Sciences





The Ministry of International Trade and the Office of the Prime Minister recently established the UK Investment Authority (OfI), and Abu Dhabis Mubadala Investment Company, one of the world’s leading national investors, signed a long-term investment contract today.

This is the first agreement between the UK and the Investment Fruits and will deepen the existing UK-UAE trade and investment relationship, which was worth 32 billion won in 2019.

The UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership (SIP) will serve as a coordinated investment framework driving economic recovery, jobs and growth by growing forward-looking relationships between the two countries.

The initial focus of the SIP is Mubadala’s initial 800 million commitment to investing in life sciences in the UK over five years. This amount will be distributed along with the UK’s 200 million Life Sciences Investment Program announced last year, which is an essential pool of patient capital for this sector to allow more UK life sciences businesses to expand and grow. OfI and Mubadala will work together to identify commercially viable opportunities for investment in this sector.

Together, these funds will provide the necessary stable investments for next-generation life sciences companies across the country. With 80 billion annual sales and more than 250,000 employees within the UK, the industry is expected to benefit from life science research, education, and the strengthening of close ties between the UAE and the UK.

SIP will invest in several technological and innovation-driven sectors, such as energy transition and infrastructure, which will support job creation in both countries for five years, strengthen national R&D capabilities, and develop new areas of investment cooperation.

British Secretary of International Trade Liz Truss said:

The UAE is an important UK trading partner and home to some of the world’s largest and most experienced investment firms. It’s fantastic to be able to build a better environment and provide investment-driven, job-led recovery from the coronavirus as we are working more closely in future industries like science, technology and green growth.

This is a major win for Office for Investment and shows how the UK becomes an investment target. From Liverpool and Edinburgh to Oxford and Nottingham, our world-class life science clusters and innovative businesses will benefit from this partnership.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala, said:

The UAE and the UK coordinate the importance of global action on critical priorities such as healthcare innovation and delivery, climate change, and sustainable growth of high-skilled industries.

Investments and adjustments to the global innovation ecosystem are critical to enabling progress on these challenges and provide significant economic opportunities after COVID in the UK and UAE.

Mubadala is already a long-term investor in innovation and growth in the UK, and the new partnership now provides a platform to allocate stable capital to priority sectors as part of a forward-looking investment relationship.

British Investment Secretary Gerry Grimstone said:

This partnership enables the UK Life Sciences sector to develop cutting-edge technology and research while retaining domestic innovation and jobs. It will also leverage the UK and UAE’s mutual priorities in building a better economy through investment.

Attracting strategic international investors and enabling them to operate effectively in the UK is critical to job creation and growth as a world leader in life sciences, clean growth, technology and innovation. Mubadala is an investor’s ability to partner to enable an important pillar of our economy to develop.

Mubadala will also connect UK industry to research and innovation initiatives across a global portfolio spanning more than 50 countries with a focus on innovation and technology-led sectors including composite manufacturing, semiconductors, renewable energy, biotechnology and urban mobility. . The UAE-UK partnership is based on an investment model established by Mubadala in other regions.

SIP’s first life science investment is expected to be completed later this year.

