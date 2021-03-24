Wilma Boomstra Licensed as US Short Track Speed ​​Skating Coach





We felt that she was not meeting the goals that we wanted and, before the year, that we had set, said Morris.

Many of the world’s top coaches are already under contract for the next Olympics, and American speed skating must find a new coach who will only have a few months to work with the athletes ahead of the Olympic qualifiers and the Beijing Games, which begin. in February.

Of the timing, Morris said, “You can wait another year, but I just feel like the program is not going in the direction that we want it to go 11 months from the Olympics.

Boomstra resumed the short track program in 2018, shortly after the US men’s and women’s teams won just one medal at the PyeongChang Games. With a brash and candid air, she quickly became a lightning rod. Some skaters said it was a source of division and verbal abuse. US speed skating filed three complaints, and eight skaters detailed their experiences to the Post last summer, describing Boomstras’ derogatory comments, vulgar language and demanding and punitive practices.

The U.S. Speed ​​Skating Investigation found Boomstra used threatening communication towards athletes, bullying behavior in the form of shaming athletes in front of others, and name calling. The organization chose to retain her but instituted measures designed to improve her behavior and communication with the athletes. At the time, Morris said Boomstra was one of the best coaches in the world.

In an August email to The Post, Boomstra said the situation gave him the opportunity to review, reflect and refocus on how I can be a better communicator with our athletes in the future. But in an interview this month with Dutch newspaper Friesch Dagblad, Boomstra expressed no remorse and defended his coaching style while blaming the skaters.

Morris declined to discuss Boomstras’ recent comments. He said the organization’s decision was based on performance and was made autonomous from the investigation. The investigation was only envisioned, Morris said, in the sense that it identified areas where we wanted to see Wilma improve and they were probably more related to communication. The areas we identified that needed improvement did not improve.

Under Boomstras’ leadership, some members of the national team have decided not to train in Utah with the head coach. Thomas Hong of Laurel, Md., A 2018 Olympian and top skater on the men’s side, left the team and quit the sport. Most recently, Maame Biney, another 2018 Olympian, spent last season training outside of the national team, instead working with the FAST Development Team at the Utah Olympic Oval.

Biney, 21, was perhaps the most prominent skater on the program after becoming the first black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic speed skating team. At the US Championships this month, Biney won the overall title after winning the 500, 1,000 and 1,500-meter races. Northern Virginias Brandon Kim won the men’s title, also taking all three events.

While US speed skating cited the performance in its decision, the national team have had few opportunities to compete in the past year, especially at the international level. The World Cup events have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, and American skaters have only traveled overseas once.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos