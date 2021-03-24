Missing British female friend urges US Virgin Islands police to search ship | British news





A friend of a British woman who has been missing for more than two weeks in the U.S. Virgin Islands has asked authorities to prioritize the investigation of her disappearance.

The U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) announced that Southampton resident Sandstone Heslop, 41, on the coast of St. It was said to have been seen in. Ryan Bane.

In quotes from a police spokesman, US and British media said Bain had refused to allow police to search for his ship, and media attention in the Facebook update of the Find Sarm group on Tuesday led VIPD to prioritize investigation He said he hopes to do it.

British Heslops friend Andrew Baldwin, 41, asked the timeline when the British disappeared in a statement on findsarm.com.

He said: We know Mr. Bane called the local police at 2:30 AM and was instructed to call the Coast Guard. Coast Guard reported that at 11:46 a.m. on Monday, Bain warned of her disappearance. This timeline doesn’t make sense to us.

Also, I don’t understand why attorney Banes denied the police’s request to search ships and exercised his constitutional right to remain silent.

We know they had dinner at a local restaurant and left at 10pm. What we don’t know is what happened in between.

The group also released a statement from the Haslops family.

Remark: We are shocked and confused by the fact that Sarm is gone. We want to be sure that the authorities in the Virgin Islands are doing everything possible to find her, and that the investigation into the disappearance of our beautiful and dear daughters includes a comprehensive fingertip search of the ship.

My daughter is a British citizen and she asks for all the assistance that the British authorities have to offer. Thanks to the locals of St John for continuing to search Sarm.

We will never give up looking for Sarm and we still have hopes that we can find her safely.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, VIPD reissued an appeal for information about Haslop and an 81-year-old man in an irrelevant search, adding: If you have any information on one of their whereabouts, you should report it to the police.

