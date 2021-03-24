What ideas are at stake in (another) American gun debate





Appoint a senior firearms regulator

As a first step, Biden has yet to choose someone to head the US agency that regulates guns and investigates gun crimes. The interim directors have led the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives since 2013, when the Senate confirmed President Barack Obama’s nominee, B. Todd Jones. He remains the only person confirmed for the post since 2006, when Congress ruled the post must require Senate approval.

Fund local violence prevention efforts

Biden pledged during the election campaign to create a $ 900 million initiative to keep potential offenders away from violence. The Justice Department, which is already funding local crime-fighting efforts, could implement a program like this. Under Obama, the department funded youth gang and gun violence initiatives in 16 cities. The efforts involved law enforcement, residents and faith-based organizations. Biden advisers Susan Rice and Cedric Richmond met with community violence prevention advocates in mid-February, though the White House has yet to announce concrete action in this area.

Licensed gun dealers are required to check buyers’ criminal backgrounds before a sale is made, but private sellers – those who only occasionally sell guns, for example – do not have to. need a permit. This gap is often referred to as the gun show loophole. In March, the Democratic-controlled House voted to extend background checks to potential gun buyers on the Internet and at gun shows, and also to stop allowing transactions simply because a background check is not completed within three days. Although Senate Republicans rejected similar measures, Pennsylvania Republican Pat Toomey told reporters he wanted to revisit his 2013 proposal with West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin on extending background checks to gun shows and online sales – but not private family-to-family exchanges. members and friends. This is in line with what Biden proposed as a candidate.

(Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates universal background checks and gun control measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News, parent company Bloomberg LP.)

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have adopted measures known as red flag laws or extreme hazard protection orders to remove weapons from potentially dangerous people. These laws empower family members or law enforcement officials to apply to a court to temporarily withdraw the right to possess firearms from those exhibiting violent behavior. A bipartisan group of four senators, led by Republican Marco Rubio of Florida, is pushing for legislation that would create a federal grant program to encourage more states to pass such laws. Biden backed the idea during the election campaign. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said in recent years that Congress should force, rather than simply encourage, states to pass such laws.

A 1986 law signed by President Ronald Reagan, which had been shot down five years earlier, prohibited most civilians from purchasing newly manufactured automatic weapons. For those manufactured before 1986 and owned by civilians, the law imposed strict rules on their transfer to a new owner. In 1994, Congress created the background check system and banned new semi-automatic weapons that look like assault weapons. The ban, which gun control advocates criticized for its flaws, expired in 2004 without Congress taking action to renew it. House Democrats led by Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island are again trying to restrict assault weapons. Biden backed the idea as a candidate and said this time around, manufacturers would not be allowed to circumvent the law by making minor changes that don’t limit the lethality of the guns.

Ban large capacity stores

The 1994 ban on assault weapons also banned large-capacity magazines, devices that store and feed ammunition, for 10 years. Large capacity has been defined as anything that contains more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Since the ban expired in 2004, gun owners have been able to purchase magazines capable of holding 100 rounds. Nine states and the District of Columbia have passed laws banning high capacity magazines. Democratic lawmakers have made several failed attempts to reinstate the federal ban, including after the Las Vegas massacre in 2017. Biden said during his presidential campaign that he would sign a ban, though there was little indication that a such a bill could erase the threshold of 60 votes in the Senate.

