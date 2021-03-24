Crown Estate launches UK commercial floating lease





Crown Estate designs early commercial-scale floating wind projects in the Celtic Sea and offers new rental opportunities.

The lease process will focus on a 300 MW project that is three times larger than the rights previously granted to floating winds in the UK.

This shows that it is a new frontier in this sector and an important step towards the government’s ambition to supply 1GW of buoyant winds by 2030.

The news follows the Mayor’s invitation from The Crown Estates in December 2020, giving a view on the best ways to accelerate the development of floating winds in the UK.

It included welcome feedback on the potential scale and location of future rights and the best paths to help build the relevant supply chain.

Since then, The Crown Estate has received and reviewed comments from more than 30 interested market participants from the industry and other key stakeholder groups.

Feedback has shown a strong interest in the new floating wind farm from a pool of competent and motivated potential market players.

In addition, the market has shown that the current floating wind technology is confident that the sector can move to the next stage and deploy projects on an early commercial scale.

In addition, there is a desire to develop a project of approximately 300 MW that will move this sector to the “early commercial” phase, along with a desire for an opportunity pipeline that will help continue to build market confidence.

Overall, Crown Estate has shown great interest in the location of the project in the CelticSea, off the coast of South Wales and around the southwestern peninsula.

Reflecting these results, the lease process will focus on maximizing the opportunities for new clean electricity while ensuring that environmental protection of valuable marine resources is at the heart of the approach.

Crown Estate expects to provide more details on the lease design in the coming months.

Built on The Crown Estates, this leasing process supports the development of floating wind technology through testing and demonstration opportunities.

Last year, developer Blue Gem Wind was empowered for a proposed 96 MW Erebus floating wind project in the Welsh waters of the Celtic Sea.

Crown Estate will also explore the best ways to support pre-commercial small projects that will continue to be an important part of developing new technologies for a variety of undersea conditions and locations.

We are looking to set up our approach with a broader leasing process in the coming months.

Crown Estate is also seeking ways to accelerate development through supply chain and other benefits, especially for regional projects, to promote further collaboration across the sector to maximize economic and social value.

As part of that, The Crown Estate is considering other possible steps it can take to promote a sector of shared infrastructure essential to supporting a sector that could be an important part of the UK’s net zero economy.

Huub den Rooijen, Director of The Crown Estates Energy Minerals and Infrastructure Portfolio, said: “The floating wind is the next frontier for UK clean energy ambitions and offers exciting opportunities to deliver more green energy in the new coastal regions. .

“As a critical technology for the UK’s net zero path, we are focused on unlocking potential in a way that is sensitive to precious marine habitats, takes into account the interactions with other uses of the sea, and is compatible with other critical processes. Leasing Round 4 bidding, etc.

“Today’s announcement is an important step in giving the market the confidence it needs to plan and invest, and it brings tremendous opportunities for jobs and supply chains.”

Rebecca Williams, Head of Policy and Regulation at RenewableUK, said: “Crown Estate will create exciting opportunities for renewable energy developers in the Celtic Sea to help the UK maintain its global leadership in the floating winds.

“There is a great desire in the industry to deploy this innovative technology.

“Floating winds are essential for the UK to achieve its legally binding net zero emissions targets by 2050. We cannot reach it without it.”

