US judge slams prosecutors over ’60 minute’ interview on Capitol Attack investigation





(Reuters) – A federal judge in Washington, DC on Tuesday slammed the US Department of Justice for speaking to the media about the ongoing investigation into the deadly Jan.6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of the former President Donald Trumps.

In an unusual court hearing, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said he was surprised by remarks by prosecutor Michael Sherwin on the CBS TV show 60 Minutes, and troubled by a New York article Times citing anonymous Justice Department sources.

I found it disturbing that sources within the Justice Department detail the possibility of additional charges in an ongoing criminal case and ongoing criminal investigation, Mehta said, adding that this case will not go to trial in the media. .

Mehta said media coverage could undermine defendants’ due process rights and that he would consider imposing a gag order if the pattern continues.

During the hearing, a Justice Department attorney said Sherwins’ interview with 60 Minutes was referred for review to an internal watchdog, who would determine whether departmental policies had been violated.

Sherwin, a career Miami prosecutor who previously served as the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, told the program investigators found evidence that would likely allow the government to lay sedition charges against some defendants. .

I believe the facts support these accusations. And I think as we move forward, more facts are going to support that, Sherwin said in the interview, without specifying which defendants might face such a charge.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the interview with Sherwin or whether he was under investigation.

Hundreds of people have been accused of participating in an attack that left five dead after a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the election victory of the president Joe Bidens.

Mehta is overseeing a case against members and associates of the far-right group Oath Keepers, who face particularly serious conspiracy charges.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe in San Diego and Mark Hosenball in Washington; Edited by Scott Malone, Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis

