China denounces US for racism, inequality and pandemic response





China takes on the United States to criticize racism, financial inequality and the government’s response to the coronavirus in an annual report that seeks to counter U.S. accusations of human rights violations by the ruling Communist Party in China

By KEN MORITSUGU Associated Press

March 24, 2021 at 2:38 PM

BEIJING – China slammed the United States on Wednesday over racism, financial inequality and the federal government’s response to the coronavirus in an annual report that seeks to counter U.S. accusations of human rights violations by the Communist Party in power in China.

The 28-page report released by the Chinas firm opens with I Can’t Breathe, a reference to George Floyd, the black American who was pronounced dead last May after a policeman pressed his knee to his neck. Floyd for about nine minutes.

The document released by the State Council’s Information Office said that the United States in 2020 saw its own epidemic situation spiraling out of control, accompanied by political disorder, inter-ethnic strife and social divisions. He also highlighted the January 6 insurgency attack on Capitol Hill as well as gun violence and health disparities.

What happened on Capitol Hill exposed the shortcomings of American democracy, said Chang Jian, director of a center for human rights studies at Nankai University in Tianjin, China, during a government press conference.

And it is that the two political parties would sometimes do all they can to defend their own interests. … They would incite division and violence among the people. Can American society therefore continue to prosper under its current democratic system? I would put a question mark on it.

China publishes the report every year in response to US criticism of its record on issues such as abuses against minority groups in the western regions of Xinjiang and Tibet and the crackdown on opposition voices in Hong Kong.

He used the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed many more people in the United States than in China, to highlight the Communist Party’s handling of the outbreak and, by extension, what it sees as the advantages of its system.

To overcome the epidemic, there needs to be mutual aid, solidarity and cooperation between all countries. However, the United States, which has always viewed itself as an exception and a superiority, has seen its own epidemic situation spiraling out of control, accompanied by political disorder, inter-ethnic conflict and social divisions, ”the report said.

Vulnerable groups have become the biggest victims of the government’s reckless response to the epidemic, ”he said.

The Chinese report is based on open-source material, as opposed to the US document, which is largely drawn from the work of diplomats, journalists and human rights activists who cannot always reveal their information due to threats of reprisals from the Communist Party.

The report comes after the European Union joined with the United States, Britain and Canada in imposing sanctions on Chinese officials over charges of ethnic minority abuse. Beijing retaliated by announcing that it would sanction four European lawmakers, a German researcher and a European-based rights organization by banning them from traveling to Chinese territories or having financial interactions with Chinese institutions.

A spokesperson for the US State Department criticized the recent closed-door trials of two Canadians in China for espionage in apparent retaliation for the detention in Canada of an executive of telecommunications giant Huawei, wanted in the United States for fraud .

We cannot stress enough that we stand side by side with Canada in calling for the immediate release of Michaels, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, and that we continue to condemn the lack of minimum procedural protections during their arbitrary detention of two -year-old deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said Tuesday in Washington.

China has taken an increasingly harsh line against any criticism of its domestic policies or of what it sees as attempts to prevent its rise as a world leader.

The United States has mountains of human rights problems in its own country, ”said Li Xiaojin, a human rights official with the State Council’s Information Office. rights. It’s like when he is sick but asks others to take medicine and injections.

