As US reopens, Europe steps up lockdowns





While states such as Texas have abandoned masked warrants and fully reopened in the past month, European countries – including France, Germany and Italy – have announced further strict closures.

The result is that two parallel pandemics are unfolding: As Americans flock freely to restaurants, shopping malls and water parks, squares in major European cities remain empty as shops are closed and gatherings remain banned.

Last summer, European politicians and commentators saw many American states continue to open despite the increase in the number of cases. At the time, the German public broadcaster wondered if the United States had “given up on its fight against the coronavirus”.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-XP0sV0L58]

Among supporters of tighter virus restrictions in the United States, Europe seemed to offer a model approach at the time. Nine months later, the roles are reversed.

“What is happening in Germany is no longer of much interest to New York,” observed the German public broadcaster last week, making the city a potential example for Europe. “Hope rises [in New York] this [the pandemic will] soon finished. From worst to first, thanks to a lot of pragmatism. “

“In the United States, Europe is moving from a model to a frightening example,” the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper, a German daily, wrote last week, citing “the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Europe, a response chaotic crisis and a failing vaccination campaign “.

“America is back,” wrote a correspondent for the German business newspaper Handelsblatt this month.

“Of all the countries, America – whose grim pandemic statistics we have looked at for so long – are now showing Europe how to bring the crisis of the century under control,” the reporter wrote. “The vaccination surge in the United States is only possible thanks to a coordinated effort by Washington, which is so sorely missed in Europe.”

Officials across Europe have warned that the spread of new, highly infectious coronavirus variants is fueling a “third wave” that threatens to undermine the fragile progress of a vaccination campaign besieged by setbacks. This means the grueling lockdown restrictions are far from lifted – even though there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“What we have is essentially a new pandemic,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Basically we are facing a new virus of the same type but with very different characteristics. More deadly, more infectious and infectious for longer.”

Due to the increase in infections, Germany’s shutdown will be extended until April 18, Merkel said. Even stricter measures will come into force during the Easter holidays: gatherings of more than five people from two households will be banned and almost all shops will be closed for five days.

Italy, too, is preparing for a second Easter in lockdown. People living in areas considered to be “red zones” are already prohibited from leaving their homes, unless they need to do so for health or work reasons, and these restrictions will apply to all over the country during the holiday weekend. In the “orange zones”, some businesses have remained open, but travel outside of one’s city or region is prohibited.

In France, lawmakers have recognized fatigue is setting in as the country enters its third shutdown. This time around, outdoor exercise is allowed and businesses such as florists and chocolate shops are allowed to stay open even if other non-essential stores are forced to close.

“We made a few exceptions, like hairdressers, for the morale of the French. We did it because there are professions like florists who make half of their turnover in the spring. made for chocolate makers because it’s Easter, “Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told RTL Radio on Sunday, according to France 24.

Like neighboring Germany and Italy, France administered initial doses of the vaccine to less than 10% of its population. In contrast, nearly a quarter of Americans have received a first injection. But the US is nowhere near achieving collective immunity – and even in the UK, which has partially vaccinated more than 41% of its population, restrictions remain much tighter.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the third European wave “would wash up on our shores” and that the British should “have no illusions” on the contrary.

A new law fining $ 6,900 for those who attempt to travel overseas without a valid reason is expected to be passed in Britain later this week and could go into effect as early as Monday.

