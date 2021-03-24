One Million Digital Boost for Edinburgh Festival





The £500,000 will fund a new digital platform to promote UK talent and content to both domestic and international creators.

500,000 can be used by festival organizers to increase their digital capabilities.

The UK government will fund two new projects to expand the digital potential of the Edinburgh Festival with an investment of 1 million, according to Culture Minister Oliver Dowden.

The Edinburgh Festival is the UK’s largest consolidation festival, attracting nearly 5 million audiences each year, generating 331 million revenues for the Scottish economy alone, providing unparalleled opportunities for artists across the country.

Last year, many shows at the Edinburgh Festival had to go online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The challenge of moving towards a combination of physical and online events and the growing demand for UK virtual cultural content around the world has revealed the need to expand the Edinburgh Festival digital capabilities as part of the cultural sector after Covid’s recovery.

The UK government will enable more ways for people to have virtual access to events across the country, increase opportunities for UK artists, and enable Edinburgh’s landmark events to continue to be a major contributor to the UK economy and culture. It’s offering $1 million in funding for improvement. view.

The 11 festivals in the Festivals Edinburgh event portfolio are eligible to apply for a stake in a new 500,000 fund to support innovative virtual solutions to the commissioning, production and promotion challenges of festival programs in the increasingly digitized cultural sector. These funds will encourage collaboration between events and help develop hybrid events with live and digital elements.

Another $500,000 will be offered each year to create a new digital platform that will help domestic and foreign buyers and producers find talent and content in a very diverse program that showcases thousands of artists and performers and promotes the work of British artists. Performers all over the world.

These funds will be available to Festivals Edinburgh this fiscal year. Events with a limited live audience in Scotland will return before May 17th, and details of this year’s Edinburgh Festival plans will be announced as scheduled.

The fund is based on 100,000 previously awarded at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2018 to better connect British artists and international producers. As part of ongoing support for Edinburgh’s culture, the British government has provided $10 million to the Dunard Center in a deal with Edinburgh and southeast Scotland. It will be the city’s first new space for music and performing arts in 100 years. Scotland also received 97 million from the UK Government Cultural Restoration Fund to support the country’s arts and cultural sectors.

Oliver Dowden, Minister of Culture, said:

The Edinburgh Festival has long been a springboard for Britain’s best talent and an important part of Scottish and British culture. Through an investment from the UK government, it will be promoted online to viewers around the world to help the UK’s largest complex festival recover better from the pandemic

British Scottish Government Minister Iain Stewart said:

Edinburgh is world famous for its festivals and offers more benefits to the Scottish economy, tourism and arts sectors. We know the last 12 months have been difficult in the cultural sector. This 1 million funding will help organizations advance their digital capabilities and connect with a Scottish and farther audience.

This is an additional amount of 97 million we gave to the Scottish government last year to support Scottish art groups through the epidemic. Like everyone else, we look forward to seeing our fantastic art and culture be better than ever, as long as it’s safe.

Sorcha Carey, Chairman of Festivals Edinburgh, said:

Edinburgh’s live events will remain the backbone of world-class festivals, but it’s important to improve digital operations, so with the remarkable support of the UK government, the work and the work of its creators in the digital world.

Composer Sir James Macmillan said:

I was delighted and encouraged to see this important and notable support being offered to the Edinburgh Festival at this critical point. The arts have been severely affected by the epidemic and it is surprising that the British government has invested in Scotland and one of the UK’s most important arts groups, showing a real commitment to Scottish culture.

