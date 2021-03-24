You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin in the United States





Tesla is now accepting bitcoin as a payment method for its cars in the United States, CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter. The option to pay using cryptocurrency is now appearing on the company’s US website, where it is available alongside the traditional card payment option. Musk said the option to pay with Bitcoin will be available in other countries later this year.

In addition to confirming the availability of the new payment option, Musk provided some details on how Tesla handles cryptocurrency. Tesla only uses internal and open source software and operates Bitcoin nodes directly, he said in a follow-up tweet, Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be kept as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency.

Pay by Bitcoin capacity available outside the United States later this year

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

Tesla explains how the Bitcoin payment process works in an FAQ on its site, where it notes that users will have the option to scan a QR code or copy and paste their Bitcoin wallet address to initiate payment. He adds that trying to send any other form of cryptocurrency to his wallet means he won’t receive the transaction and will likely result in a loss of funds for you. Under Teslas’ Bitcoin payment terms, its cars will continue to be priced in US dollars, and customers who choose to pay the equivalent value in bitcoin. Tesla estimates that a $ 100 deposit paid today is equivalent to 0.00183659 BTC, for example.

Teslas’ terms and conditions also warn that customers should be careful when entering both the bitcoin address and the amount to pay. It notes in uppercase that bitcoin transactions cannot be reversed and if you enter the bitcoin address incorrectly, your bitcoin may be irretrievably lost or destroyed. Customers are also responsible for direct payment of all Bitcoin transaction fees associated with their purchase, and Tesla cautions that while Bitcoin payments typically take less than an hour, it can stretch up to a day or more. And due to the volatility of bitcoin, Tesla warns that the value of any refund made in bitcoin could be significantly less than the value of bitcoin against the US dollar at the time of purchase.

Tesla announced its intention to start accepting bitcoin as payment just over a month ago in its 10-K annual report, when it announced that it would add the option in the near future. In the same file, the company said it has also invested a total of $ 1.5 billion in cryptocurrency. The news pushed the price of bitcoin to over $ 43,000, a record high at the time. As of this writing, 1 bitcoin is now worth just over $ 56,000.

