The UK-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement enters into force





British Prime Minister Kenya Trade Envoy, Theo Clark, Cabinet Minister for Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development, Betty Maina, exchanged ratification documents commemorating the entry into force of the UK-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement at an official event today. The event was witnessed by the British High Commissioner Kenya Jane Marriott and Secretary of State Johnson Weru along with other officials from the British and Kenyan delegations.

The deal, signed in London by International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena and Trade Cabinet Minister Betty Maina, in December 2020, will ensure that all businesses operating in Kenya will continue to enjoy tax-free benefits on the UK market. It will not only support Kenya’s job and economic development, but will also prevent confusion for British companies that can continue to import Kenyan products such as fresh vegetables and flowers, free of tariffs and quotes.

British Prime Minister Kenya Trade Envoy Theo Clarke MP said:

I am pleased that the Kenya-British Economic Partnership Agreement has legal force that provides stability and certainty for both UK and Kenyan companies. The agreement also guarantees permanent duty-free, quota-free access to Kenya’s UK markets from day one, and has gradually improved access to UK exports over time while protecting sensitive goods.

Kenya UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott said:

Today is a historic day when the UK-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement comes into force. This ensures that Kenyan exports are not hit by tariffs and provides the basis for both countries to trade more, invest more and create more opportunities for all of our citizens.

The deal will benefit approximately 2,500 British companies that export goods to Kenya annually, including suppliers of machinery, electronics and technical equipment in the UK, which are guaranteed to have continuous, tariff-free access.

One of East Africa’s largest economies, Kenya is the UK’s important trading partner. The UK market accounts for 43% of Kenya’s total vegetable exports and more than 9% of cut flowers, and the contract will support Kenyans working in these sectors by maintaining tariff-free market access to the UK. The top commodities imported from Kenya to the UK last year were tea, coffee and spices (KES 18 billion). Vegetables (KES 11.7 billion); And cut flowers (KES 8 billion).

The deal recognized the importance of the wider region and was agreed to allow other members of the East African community to participate.

The background transaction is a translation of the terms previously agreed between the EU and the East African Community (EAC) and contains provisions allowing other East African Community countries to join within the next two years. The British government has signed or agreed to this. Principles, trade agreements with 55 countries. The total trade between these countries and the UK is worth 170 billion in 2019, the agreement we have secured for the 6th time in Africa, including 14 countries.

