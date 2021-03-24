US, Europe and NATO join forces to counter ‘aggressive’ China





BRUSSELS United States and European countries close ranks in response to aggressive and coercive behavior by China, days after the United States and its allies launched coordinated sanctions against Chinese officials accused of rights abuses in the far west region of Xinjiang.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he is keen to work with partners of the United States on how to advance our common economic interests and counter some of China’s aggressive and coercive actions, as well as its failures, at least in the past, to ensure respect for its international commitments.

Blinken spoke after talks in Brussels with NATO foreign ministers. He will also discuss the tense state of relations with China in talks later Wednesday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

When we act together, we are much stronger and much more effective than if either of us did it alone, Blinken said. He noted that the United States alone accounts for around 25% of global GDP, but up to 60% with its allies in Europe and Asia. It’s much harder for Beijing to ignore, he said.

On Monday, the United States, the EU, Britain and Canada imposed an asset freeze and travel bans on a group of Xinjiang officials. China retaliated by imposing sanctions on 10 Europeans, including lawmakers and academics, and four institutions. Beijing has said it has harmed China’s interests and maliciously spread lies and disinformation.

China initially denied the existence of detention camps for Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, but has since described them as centers for vocational training and re-education for those exposed to extremists. Chinese authorities deny all accusations of human rights abuses there.

Blinken said in a speech to NATO that Beijing’s retaliatory sanctions made it all the more important that we stand firm and stand together, or risk sending the message that bullying works.

But views on how business and commerce should develop differ from one side of the Atlantic to the other.

The EU is China’s biggest trading partner, but they are also economic competitors. As Beijing asserts itself more and more in recent years, the 27-nation bloc has struggled to balance its trade interests with a country it sees as a systemic rival and has human rights concerns. ‘man.

The two sealed a major investment deal in December, giving European companies roughly the same level of access to the Chinese market as those in the United States. It was announced just weeks before President Joe Biden took office and raised concerns that Europeans were reducing Biden’s influence as he sought to take a tougher line on China.

But Blinken said the United States would not force our allies to choose between themselves or us with China. He warned of Beijing’s threatening behavior, but said that does not mean that countries cannot work with China to the extent possible, for example on challenges like climate change and health security.

Regarding China’s military aggressiveness, Blinken noted its “efforts to threaten freedom of navigation, to militarize the South China Sea, to target countries across the Indo-Pacific with more military capabilities. Beijing’s military ambitions are growing year by year.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the military alliance does not see China as an adversary, but of course China’s rise to power has direct consequences for our security. He noted that China is investing heavily in military equipment, including nuclear-capable missiles.

Most importantly, China is a country that does not share our values. We see this in the way they handle the democratic protests in Hong Kong, how they suppress minorities in their own country, the Uyghurs, and also how they actually try to undermine the rules-based international order, Stoltenberg said.

