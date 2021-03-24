



The new rules surrounding the flight of the Union Flag welcome changes to proudly remind us of our history and the relationship that binds us.

Currently, Union Flag can only fly to all UK government buildings on specified dates. These guidelines will ask you to fly your flag throughout the year, unless you are using other flags, such as other flags of the UK, county flags, or other flags that display civil pride.

The Union flag is the flag of the United Kingdom and is so called because it embodies the symbols of the constituent states united under one sovereignty, such as England and the Kingdom of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Union flag dates back to 1606, when James VI of Scotland became James I of England, and it was decided that the union of the two countries should be symbolically represented by the new flag. Patrick’s Cross was included in the design of the flag we know today in 1801 under British, Wales and Scottish and Irish Union law.

Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said:

The Union flag unites us as a nation and people expect it to fly over the British government buildings. These guidelines will ensure that it happens every day as long as no other flags fly to proudly remind us of our history and the bonds that bind us.

Local Government Minister Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said:

The flag of our country is a symbol of freedom, unity and freedom that share the pride of our citizens. People expect to see the Union flag flying high on civil and government buildings across the country as a sign of our local and national identity.

That’s why I urge all local councils to fly a coalition flag on their buildings and today’s guidelines will allow them to do so. Weve also cut off the red tape so the city council can fly the county flag at the same time.

The government also cut a red tape to allow for a double flag that could fly two flags on one pole. If your organization has two flagpoles, you can fly the Union flag along with the other. This allows organizations to highlight their regional identity along with national identity, for example, flying the Middlesex County flag next to the Union flag in London or Saltire next to the Union flag in Scotland. Other flags may fly on non-designated days, including Saints Day or County Day. The UK’s planning regulations, introduced in 2007 to allow flying EU flags on public buildings without obtaining planning permits, are also removed after the UK withdraws from the European Union. Instead, a new deemed agreement is granted for the NHS flag. This allows you to fly the NHS flag without planning a permit with the Union flag. DCMS publishes guidelines for flag flights every year, but starting this year, it will require that all British government buildings in England, Wales and Scotland fly the Union flag every day. Confederate flags flying in the UK Separate laws apply to the government offices of Northern Ireland.

Today, Local Government Minister Robert Jenrick sent a letter to all Parliament in Britain to raise awareness of the guidelines and to encourage them to fly the coalition flag on the building.

Other institutions, institutions and individuals can fly the flag at any time as long as they comply with the planning requirements. In the United Kingdom, Wales and Scotland, flight restrictions on flags, including allied flags, are relaxed. This update is for reference only and takes effect from summer.

End

Note to editors: There are certain laws in Northern Ireland that govern how flags are flying at government buildings. In England and Wales, the flight of the flag is controlled through advertising control rules, but the flag and flagpole do not require explicit consent. There is no control over the flight of the flag in Scotland, but planning permits may be required. Flying New Flagstaff Flags to Government Buildings in Other Countries In the United States, the flags of the United States fly year-round, especially on important holidays, such as inauguration ceremonies. Flags fly daily over or near major administrative buildings in all public institutions, in or near polling places on Election Day, and are displayed in or near all schools. In Australia, the Australian flag flies through federal and state parliaments, and can fly every day of the year. There is also the Flag Act 1953, which outlines the design and priorities in relation to the different Australian and national flags, as well as the protocols regulating its use.

