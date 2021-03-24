



Two British space companies have successfully secured a total of 8.5 million to develop the world’s best small satellite launch technology.

Based in Scotland, Orbex and Skyrora are offering the European Space Agencys (ESA) Boost! The Initiative will use your money to develop and bring the world’s best launch technologies to market. This will support the government’s vision of putting the UK at the forefront of the global market for small commercial satellite launches.

The new small satellite constellation will improve access to data and communications and innovate services such as satellite navigation and earth observation, improving the way we see ourselves and interact with the Earth.

Orbex, an orbital launch services company based in Forres, near Inverness, has the biggest boost! Awarded so far to support the development of an innovative Prime launch vehicle that will launch small satellites into orbit from Space Hub Sutherland in 2023. Prime is fueled by biopropane, a clean combustion renewable fuel that reduces CO2 emissions by 90%. It is used for kerosene-based fuel and is designed to leave no debris in Earth’s orbit. Prime Rockets are being built at the Orbexs Forres design and manufacturing site, which currently employs 40 employees, and plans to expand further to accommodate the growing market for UK launch.

The Scottish rocket company Skyrora has received $2.5 million to complete the development of the Skyrora XL launch vehicle that will orbit a small satellite. This will contribute to creating an additional 170 jobs directly within the company and will trigger future job creation in the UK’s space, manufacturing and engineering sectors. The vehicle is scheduled for test launch in 2022 at the British space airport.

The UK has invested 12 million in Boost! It is one of the largest investments in ESA member states, the 2019 program. This funding will also enable Skyrora and Orbex to benefit from ESA’s pioneering facilities, technology team and business network.

British Secretary of Science Amanda Solloway said:

The UK’s space industry is thriving and we have a bold ambition to become Europe’s leading destination for small satellite launches and develop world-class commercial space flight capabilities across the United States.

Funding for two of Scotland’s most innovative space companies today will help create highly skilled jobs and local opportunities as they better recover from the epidemic as well as a step towards British spaceflight.

Ian Annett, vice president of the British Space Agency, said:

This funding is good news for the UK space sector and will put companies like Orbex and Skyrora to actually be at the forefront of the European space industry.

This support for our thriving space sector, along with flexible regulations and strong international agreements, means that the UK can benefit from the new commercial opportunities that UK launches will bring.

Transportation Minister Rachel Maclean said:

Today’s announcement is another key step paving the way for space launches on British soil.

By supporting these innovative businesses, we can revitalize the thriving commercial space flight market within the UK. Together with some of the world’s most modern space laws, we are cementing our leading role in this field, paving the way for a new era of commercial space flight for all four corners of the United States.

Orbex CEO Chris Larmour said:

We thank you very much for investing in a new commercially focused space launch service from ESA’s new Boost!! program.

In particular, I was grateful for the strong support I received from the British Space Agency in various fields. Orbexs’ environmentally sustainable rockets will soon be launched commercially for the first time in the UK, and ESA’s awareness of the economic opportunities this brings to the whole of Europe is critical to our development.

As Volodymyr Levykin, Skyrora said:

Getting funding from the British Space Agency and the European Space Agency is good news. This will help Skyrora accelerate its progress towards the Skyrora XL, which is ready to fly orbital launchers on British soil in 2022.

Skyrora has already provided four launches, has established manufacturing and engine testing facilities throughout Scotland, and has conducted static fire tests of orbital phase 3. In addition, pioneering efforts to achieve green space flight, such as green fuels, will help the UK not only be the world leader in space technology, but also establish itself as the greenest space industry in the world.

The UK aims to be the first country in Europe to offer small satellite manufacturers a direct end-to-end route for launch. Earlier this month, the government announced a response to the space flight agreement, paving the way for the UK to set up a regulatory and guidance framework that will enable commercial small satellite launches from 2022.

The Unified Government Review of Security, Defense, Development and Foreign Policy, published March 16, reaffirms the government’s commitment to making the UK a leader in space, including Britain’s first national space strategy by June.

This will bring new jobs and economic benefits to communities and organizations across the UK, as well as inspire the next generation of space scientists and engineers.

The European Space Agency is not an EU organization, and the UK is a member of the ESA.

