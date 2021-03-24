British Companies Stop Using British Pork After Border Problems After Brexit | Meat industry





A British food company, whose products are displayed on the shelves of the UK’s largest supermarket, has decided to stop using British pork for sausages due to complications of moving meat across borders after Brexit.

After two miserable attempts to send British pork to Germany, which is made from 75 tonnes of organic sausage each year from January, the company behind Helen Brownings Organic says it should stop supporting British farmers and switch to a Danish supplier. .

The cost, complexity, and tremendous amount of time and effort involved in managing exports are not worth it, said Vicky McNicholas, Managing Director of the company.

Named after the Wiltshire farmer who started the business, Helen Brownings Organic supplies beef and pork products to some of the UK’s largest retailers including Sainsburys, Ocado, Abel and Cole, and will be released by Tesco.

The news will be even more damaging to British pig farms who have warned the government of the unprecedented challenges the industry faces due to the export of pigs and pork to the EU and Northern Ireland after Brexit.

Vicky McNicholas, Managing Director of Eastbrook Organic Meats, the company that created the Helen Brownings brand. Photo: Sam Frost / The Guardian

Food exports from the UK to the EU have declined by at least 45% since January 1st, according to the latest government statistics.

According to the Food and Drink Federation, which analyzed figures from HM Revenue & Customs, many small food producers were blocked from sending their produce to the EU after Brexit.

Beef exports fell 92% in January, down from 40 million to 3 million in the same month last year, while pork exports fell 87% and mutton and mutton meat 45%. All of these meat products are included in the UK’s top 10 EU exports.

A Guardian analysis of information from the Environment, Food and Rural Department (Defra) shows that Brexit meat exports now require a 26 step process, which is full of bureaucracy and creates a lot of paperwork.

Helen Brownings Organics sausages, which account for about a quarter of sales for 20 years, are made in Germany because there is no suitable factory in the UK. Most (85%) sausages, representing 300,000 bags of sausages per year, were re-exported to the UK and sold to British consumers.

Before Brexit, borderless trade with the EU meant that companies could easily send pork to their Bavarian factories. It has changed since January 1, when customs control was introduced.

Since then, all meat shipments sent by the company to the EU have been kept at French customs for several days, which has become a problem for perishable products such as meat. Also, each load will cost the company 3,500 more than December 2020, which adds about 25p to the cost per packet of 3.99 sausages.

As a result, the company decided to supply pork for sausages in Denmark, but this already meant the loss of some British customers who sold only British meat.

This is a big step to take. It was all about supporting British farmers. It goes against everything we want. It doesn’t sit comfortably with us, McNicholas said.

All of these decisions have a knock-on effect on us. It’s not as simple as using EU meat. We added that we need to change the packaging and labels.

McNicholas also said he was concerned about the government’s decision to postpone the introduction of import controls for EU products, including meat, until January 1, 2022.

It is not an equal field of competition. We have to bring the sausages back to the countryside and they just arrived, she said.

Other meat producers also stopped exporting to the EU in January, according to a member survey conducted by the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA). The trade agency found that meat exports were only 30 to 40 percent of pre-Brexit levels in the first six weeks of this year.

Peter Hardwick, BMPA’s Trade Policy Advisor, said the complex and complex procedures required for exports have doubled export costs and doubled delivery times. This could lead to a long and permanent decline in trade with the EU.

