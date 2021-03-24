Son of slain Afghan commander Massoud warns of ‘civil war’ if US troops leave in haste





Ahmad Massoud, the son of Afghan commander Ahmed Shah Massoud assassinated by al-Qaeda two days before the September 11 attacks, gave an interview to FRANCE 24 in Paris. Massoud expressed concern at the prospect of US troops leaving the country in May, warning that a hasty exit would result in a “civil war” in Afghanistan. He also condemned the deal reached last year between the United States and the Taliban, calling it a mistake.

Ahmad Massoud, the son of assassinated Afghan commander Ahmed Shah Massoud, told FRANCE 24 that the decision of the Paris city hall to honor his father by giving his name to a square in the French capital was deeply significant, not only for its family but also for the fight against terrorism in the world.

He said the deal reached between the previous US administration and the Taliban a year ago was a mistake, especially because it had ruled out the Afghan government, saying it “completely destroys the balance of negotiations and the balance of power within Afghanistan “.

Massoud stressed that he believed the ensuing intra-Afghan talks were a failure and warned that if the United States decided to hastily withdraw its troops, Afghanistan “would fall into another chaos, violence and war. civil ”. Asked about the May 1 deadline for the withdrawal that the United States has set in its deal with the Taliban, Massoud urged the Biden administration to be “patient.”

He said he supported US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s proposal to form a transitional government that will lead the country to elections. Massoud lambasted President Ashraf Ghani’s refusal to accept such a government and his counter-proposal to hold early elections instead. He claimed Ghani was just trying to hang on to power and said the president should step down.

He said: “We have to talk with [the] Taliban, we must make peace with the Taliban, “but warned that the insurgents must accept core values ​​such as democracy and women’s rights. However, he insisted that” we will not sacrifice values ​​for which we fought “.

Finally, he asserted that his late father’s vision of a decentralized country modeled on Switzerland was even more relevant today than it was 20 years ago and the only way to finally bring back the peace in Afghanistan.

