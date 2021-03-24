UK and EU pledge vaccination cooperation, but do not provide specifics – POLITICO





A few days after tensions over access to a limited supply of coronavirus vaccines, the British government and the European Commission issued a joint statement on Wednesday, pledged to cooperate, but did not come up with a plan on how it could be done.

The purpose of the vague statement was not clear except to reassure citizens that a malicious trade war was not imminent.

The statement says we are all facing the same epidemic and the third wave is making cooperation between the EU and the UK even more important, discussing what we can do to ensure a reciprocal relationship between the UK and the EU on COVID. I’ve been doing it. -19.

The statement continued. “Given our interdependence, we are taking concrete steps we can take in the short, medium and long term to create a win-win situation for all citizens and expand the vaccine supply. In the end, openness and global cooperation will bring this epidemic to life. It will be the key to finally overcome and better prepare for the challenges of the future.

The European Union is fiercely complaining about the fact that UK manufacturers do not ship vaccines abroad, and European producers have sent at least 40 million to 33 countries, according to committee statistics.

The UK said EU27 leaders should be held accountable for struggling vaccine launch programs. British citizens argue that if they can speed up their vaccination efforts by negotiating a stronger contract that prioritizes the UK over other countries, British citizens should not feel guilty.

As part of the neutralization of the vaccine, the commission announced a new export limit plan on Wednesday. This move seemed to be aimed primarily at Britain, but it was unclear whether the new rules would be used.

In a statement, both sides said, “We will continue our discussion.”

