The U.S. rapid-action consortium, which spurred rapid testing in Canada, will try to do the same in the United States





A team of Canadian researchers who have brought together some of this country’s largest companies to scale a rapid coronavirus screening program is now trying to replicate its success in the United States, with the aim of reviving the economy and put thousands of Americans back to work.

Organizers of the new program, called the US Rapid Action Consortium, will announce on Wednesday that they are trying to recruit 12 companies to screen asymptomatic employees with rapid antigen tests on a routine basis. So far, four companies have signed up, including Air Canada and Scotiabank. Both participate in the Canadian program, which also started with 12 companies and now numbers 400.

The consortium hopes that by joining forces, companies in the United States can increase their purchasing power and quickly learn how to use rapid tests to prevent epidemics and reopen closed businesses.

The industry is basically saying, we need to act now. It remains a crisis for us. Every day our employees are not at work is another day our operations are not optimized, said Dr Michael Mina, Harvard University epidemiologist and rapid test expert who has been asked to advise the group.

But the consortium may face obstacles. Rapid tests are rare in the United States, and the Biden administration recently announced plans to spend $ 10 billion to speed up coronavirus testing in schools. Dr Mina said it might prove difficult to get the rapid tests in a way that companies are really hoping for due to the limited supply.

The Canadian initiative was organized by Ajay Agrawal, the founder of the Creative Destruction Lab at the University of Torontos, which helps young science and technology companies. In the United States, the lab works in partnership with Covid Collaborative, a bipartisan association of policy experts, and Genpact, a global professional services company that operates in Texas and also participates in the Canadian effort.

The ultimate goal is to drastically reduce the cost of this operation and simply reopen the economy much faster and for our employees to make it a safe place to go to work, said Darren Saumur, head of global operations at Genpacts, in an interview.

In Canada, where the program has been in existence for two months, employees periodically stop at testing stations outside their workplaces and undergo rapid antigen tests.

These tests are relatively inexpensive and can give results in 15 minutes, but are less sensitive and more prone to false negatives than polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, which are the gold standard for detecting coronavirus. . Employees who test positive for the rapid antigen test are referred for a follow-up PCR test.

Between January 11 and March 18, the Canadian program administered more than 21,000 rapid tests at 42 different sites. Only 19 returned positive results; Of these, 16 were confirmed positive by PCR tests, according to consortium officials.

Participating companies must pay for their own testing, but the consortium will provide a detailed manual to help companies set up their programs, as well as operational support. Companies that participate in the first cohort will be invited to help the next group of companies implement their programs.

You have to promise that you will pay up front, Mr Agrawal said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos