



Dublin victims of an Irish Republican attack using Libya-supplied weapons are unlikely to receive compensation from the North African state, a former special representative of the UK told British lawmakers.

I hope someday there will be a Libyan government accepting that responsibility. But that’s a distant hope, William Shawcross told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

He announced Tuesday that the British government would not release a 90-page report making recommendations to compensate thousands of families who could be wounded by an IRA attack conducted with Libya-supplied weapons, especially Semtex plastic explosives. I gave a speech after speaking.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was legally impossible to eavesdrop on 12 billion Libyan assets that were frozen by British authorities.

The chairman of the Conservative Committee, Simon Horr, criticized the reaction as a big blow to those long-awaited for recognition and justice.

Shawcross declined to answer Congressional questions on specific recommendations addressed to Foreign Minister Dominic Raab in March 2020.

He confirmed that British government officials did not contact him to discuss his proposal. The only official conversation came at his request two weeks ago when he asked the committee for guidance on what he can and can’t say.

Shawcross said he was surprised and disappointed by the British announcement on Tuesday. He declined to elaborate, referring to secret contractual obligations to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Libyas’ deceased dictator Muammar Gaddafi began supplying weapons to the temporary IRA in 1972. In 1985 and 1986 he approved the smuggling of a massive arsenal to Ireland by an outlaw group that hid weapons in bunkers by sea.

The interim squad used most of the six tons of Czech Semtex sent as stable nuclear explosives from hundreds of bombs, including truck bombs that devastated parts of London in 1992, 1993 and 1996.

As part of the Northern Ireland peace process, the interim IRA handed over the Libyan arsenal, including an estimated two tonnes of Semtex, to international arms experts in 2005. However, the IRA Fragment Group has already commanded some weapons. attack.

