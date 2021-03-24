Republican Senate explosions sweeping away US electoral reform bill as ‘takeover’





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The leading Republican in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday criticized a sweeping electoral reform bill passed by the Democratic-led House of Representatives earlier this month as a partisan takeover.

FILE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell listens to fellow U.S. Senator speak to reporters after the Republican Luncheon at the Capitol in Washington, U.S. March 23, 2021. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

Democrats say the bill, which updates voting procedures and requires states to turn congressional district line redistribution over to independent committees, is needed to overcome Republican efforts to make voting more difficult. across the country.

This is clearly a one-party effort to rewrite the rules of the political system, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said at the start of a rules committee hearing. We should find ways to rebuild trust, not destroy it further. This is exactly what a partisan takeover would guarantee.

Many Republican-controlled state legislatures are exploring measures that voting rights advocates say would reduce turnout after a record turnout in the November 2020 general election.

One of the losers in November was former President Donald Trump, who falsely claimed his defeat was the result of widespread electoral fraud. Courts have largely rejected the claims, and state and federal government reviews have found no evidence to support them.

The bill passed by the House faces an uphill battle in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats hold a majority under the decisive vote of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, but most laws need 60 votes for be adopted.

As Republicans pledge to fight the bill, some Senate Democrats argue it’s time to eliminate or reduce the 60-vote rule – known as filibuster – to allow the legislation to be passed by a simple majority, as is the case in the House.

An independent senator who Caucasus with Democrats, Angus King of Maine, signaled Wednesday that he would support the filibuster modification if Republicans block voting rights legislation.

Total opposition to reasonable protections for voting rights cannot be activated by filibuster, King wrote in The Washington Post. If I am forced to choose between a Senate rule and democracy itself, I know where I am going.

But other Democrats, including West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, say they are opposed to changing the filibuster rule. Manchin is also the only Senate Democrat who did not co-sponsor the electoral reform bill. He told CNN on Wednesday that he wanted to see changes before he could support him.

Senate Republicans have said they are prepared to filibuster the bill, which they say would federalize elections instead of leaving them to states and towns.

There is no time I will not spend in the Senate to prevent Democrats from passing this kind of sweeping legislation, said Senator Tom Cotton.

But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Republican efforts to restrict the vote went against Jim Crow-era laws passed by some states to deny black people their rights, which are remained in the books until the middle of the 20th century.

A proposal currently under consideration in Arizona would require every postal vote to be notarized, putting the poor at a disadvantage, he said. Another in Georgia would eliminate early voting on Sunday, when many African Americans traditionally voted.

Instead of doing what they should do when you lose an election in a democracy – trying to win those voters in the next election – Republicans instead try to deny those voters their rights, Schumer said.

Susan Cornwell Report; Editing by Scott Malone and Sonya Hepinstall

