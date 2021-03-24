Atlanta shootings highlight wealth gap among Asians in US





Mr. Wang did not respond to multiple requests for comment. When a reporter visited one of the country club houses he owns, a Mandarin-speaking woman said he did not live there, then called private security who alerted the police.

The building that houses Gold Spa is owned by Ashly Jennifer Smith, a 34-year-old veterinarian in Virginia who bought it for $ 850,000 in 2012, according to Fulton County property records. Ms Smith, who did not respond to requests for comment, wanted to change the lease and sued Golden Limited Enterprises. Two employees, including Suncha Kim, were caught up in the conflict and named in a lawsuit forcing them to leave the building. The case was settled, however, and Ms Kim continued to work on it until her death last week.

Gold Spa had a history of problems. In 2012, a security guard was shot dead while walking behind the building to investigate a suspicious person.

Atlanta police records show 11 arrests for prostitution between 2011 and 2013. Some of those arrested gave the spa as their home address. The Morals Squad that carried out the raids was disbanded in 2015 so more resources could be devoted to tackling violent crime, Atlanta police said. Georgia’s public health ministry said it does not inspect or regulate massage parlors, a job that falls to Georgia’s secretary of state. But that state office said it allows individual massage therapists, not businesses.

Mr. Long, the shooter, told investigators he had previously visited the Gold and Aromatherapy spas, police said.

Aromatherapy is affiliated with Galt & Roark, a company that appears to take its name from the characters in the novels of Ayn Rand, the author whose work has been adopted by libertarians and the American right.

The ownership of spas is unclear. The owner of Aromatherapys is the real estate company of William Meyers, 85, who owns a sprawling $ 1.5 million lakefront home in Buford, 40 miles northeast of Atlanta, according to public records. .

