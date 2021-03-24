British government writes UNCRC bill for Scottish government





In a letter to the Deputy Prime Minister of the Scottish Government, Jack reiterates the UK government’s legal issues on the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (Scotland) legislation.

In addition, concerns have been raised about the European Local Government Charter (Scotland) legislation. Like all legislation passed by the Scottish Parliament, the British government has a four-week period in which the Scottish law of 1998 can consider whether or not to use powers. For UNCRC legislation, the four-week period ends on April 12, 2021.

The UK government is committed to protecting the rights of children. Legal protections for vulnerable children in the UK are often recognized as the strongest in the world. And the UK government’s commitment to the UNCRC is already reflected in legislation. For example, the Children’s Law of 1989 and the Children’s Law of 2004 laid down various obligations to protect and promote the well-being of children.

The UK government’s concerns about the UNCRC bill are not about local policy mandated to the Scottish Parliament. They are all about the fact that the bill, as currently drafted, may appear to impose legal obligations on the UK government ministers in the reserve area and will affect the legislative legislation of the UK parliament. It is beyond the legislative power of the Scottish Parliament. The charter bill also contains provisions that may affect the legislation of the British Parliament.

Scotland Minister Alicetor Jack said:

Our concerns about this measure are not based on policy. They have nothing to do with the nature of the bill.

Although the Scottish government is making policy in the mandate, the Scottish Parliament has no power to restrict the British Parliament as a legislative way for Scotland. It is also not possible to impose legal obligations on UK government ministers acting in the reserved area.

We are concerned that certain provisions of this measure are outside the powers of the Scottish Parliament. I have sent a letter to the First Minister to reiterate my concerns and set forth the proceedings.

The British government has previously requested the Scottish government to make the following changes to bring the UNCRC bill into its mandate:

Make sure that this measure does not apply to laws passed by the British Parliament.

Amend the obligations set out in the legislation so that they do not apply to the Secretary of the British Government when exercising reserve functions in Scotland.

The Scottish government rejected the change.

Under the Scottish law of 1998, the British government is following the same approach as other Scottish parliamentary laws. At the end of the bill process (before completing the parliamentary pass and proceeding to the Royal Assent), the UK government attorney can formally review the legislative grounds for legislative powers for a period of four weeks.

If a British government judge considers a bill to be outside the powers of section 33 of the Scottish Parliament of Scottish Law 1998, the bill may be referred to the Supreme Court for a decision.

