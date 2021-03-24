Daryl Dike has taken American football to a big European stage, and if his beautiful form continues, it will only get bigger.





As soon as Daryl Dike ends a match with the Barnsley club, the critics arrive. They don’t come from coaches, teammates or social media. Rather, they come from Dike’s family.

There’s brother Bright, a former pro, as well as sisters Courtney (a former Nigerian international), Kimberly and Brittny. There are also his parents, Vincent and Jacinta. The flow is almost endless.

“I’m going to look at my phone after a game and see over 100 text messages from the family, saying, ‘You should have done that. You should have done it, “” Daryl said with a broad smile. “It’s a big football family. Everyone knows the sport. Everyone pushes me to improve. Everyone wants me to be successful, and these are the people who support me the most.”

Considering everything that has happened over the past 18 months, the impulse to keep Dike’s feet firmly planted on the ground is understandable. In the fall of 2019, Dike was competing in the NCAA Men’s College Cup final for the University of Virginia. This season set the stage for being drafted by MLS club Orlando City SC, where he scored eight goals and provided four assists in 19 league and playoff appearances, and was a finalist for the youngster of the l ‘year. This resulted in a loan deal with Barnsley, the English league team, and after scoring five goals in 11 league appearances, Dike is now linked with “Big Six” clubs in the Manchester Premier League. City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

“The transition has been crazy,” said Dike. “I think it’s something I’ve been looking forward to all my life. I kind of dreamed of having that transition and being able to play with top quality players and staff. It was phenomenal. . “

Most impressive of all is that Dike has managed to adapt to a football culture and tactical approach that are very different from what he experienced in Orlando. England’s cold and rain are a severe shock to the heat and humidity of central Florida. And he’s no longer the tallest and strongest man on the pitch.

“You see a lot more direct play, and the physicality is a big factor now,” he said. “I think when I go into the game I could be a little more pushed, and I have to use my brain a little more to think about how I can manage to get pushed around or get into a physique. that is the main difference for me is the style of play. But luckily with the good staff, the players that I have, they kind of did a good job integrating me into the team and thinking like, “You know this will work for you. It will not work for [you]. ‘”

The next challenge is for Dike to prove his worth with the US Men’s National Team in the upcoming friendlies against Jamaica and Northern Ireland. The list of contenders for the striker’s lone goal is crowded, but largely unproven, with Joshua Sargent of Werder Bremen and Nicholas Gioacchini of Caen and Jordan Siebatcheu of Young Boys the main competition in this camp. But American manager Gregg Berhalter admits that in Dike he has a striker with a different profile.

“You see some really good return-to-goal action, in and around the penalty box, a really good force that is holding players back,” Berhalter said of Dike. “He still needs to keep working on his movement in the penalty area, the movement behind the baseline. I think sometimes when we ask him to come down and tie the game up it’s a little different from the other guys.

“He has to be consistent; he has to be sustainable. So Daryl has to continue with that form, keep moving forward. He’s a guy that we really enjoyed working with. We see a lot of potential in him, and that’s just going on. to progress for him. “

Dike’s journey to pro gaming has been no less incredible. His hometown of Edmond, Oklahoma, is not known as a home of football. Prior to Dike’s debut with the United States last January, only two native Oklahomans – Joe-Max Moore and Zach Loyd – had made senior team appearances for the United States. de Dike are such that he has excelled every rung of the ladder, even though some teachers and coaches have encouraged him to try the other kind of football.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I’ve always wanted to try, but at the same time my parents don’t like American football too much,” he said. “It’s pretty dangerous. I don’t blame them at all.”

But Dike remains keenly aware of where Oklahoma ranks in terms of football hierarchy in the United States. There weren’t any academies nearby, which meant fewer scouts and even fewer opportunities to get noticed. This reality can wreak havoc in the psyche of a player with career aspirations.

“I think every player [from Oklahoma] may have that kind of thinking, you’re going to have this little mental battle with yourself, “he said.” You watch the national team, you watch the national youth team and you watch all these other people and he doesn’t ‘there’s no [non-academy players] on these teams. You look at them and you sit there wondering, “How can I be with these players if I’m not in an academy?” Will I be good enough? Will I have the opportunity? ‘”

Early exposure to gambling always helps, especially as Bright is 14 years older than Daryl. What started when Daryl followed in to watch his older brother’s games turned into more specialized instruction when the opportunities presented themselves. And as his younger brother grew older, Bright was more and more amazed at what Daryl could do.

“You look at some of the things Daryl was doing at a young age, and you’re just like, ‘Dude, that kid is special,’” Bright said. “Even when he was only 12, I was doing football camps with college kids. And I was telling him literally the same things I would say to a student. And he would understand. You’re like, ‘Wow. ‘”

Daryl also thanks his young coaches, who have continued to challenge him in different ways, from playing with an age group or training with older players. It was then up to the player to maximize these opportunities.

Daryl’s roots in Oklahoma meant a more old-fashioned path to the pro ranks, a path in which college play can be a valuable step. Fortunately, Bright led the way in some ways for his younger brother, excelling collegially at Notre Dame before playing for the Portland Timbers and Toronto FC, among others. This has allowed Daryl to be on the radar of some major college programs, including Virginia. His exploits in Charlottesville got him noticed by Orlando.

Daryl Dike has scored five goals in 11 appearances since joining Barnsley on loan from Orlando City. Adam Davy / PA Images via Getty Images

Virginia men’s head coach George Gelnovatch admits he didn’t see Daryl play in person until the player arrived in Virginia, relying on the video and Bright’s reputation. Once Daryl arrived on campus, Gelnovatch realized that there was more to the player than his physical attributes.

“There were times [of game savvy]”Gelnovatch said.” But one of the things about him that no one ever talks about is the doggedness. He’s a relentless competitor, a ruthless guy on the pitch. You put that in a body like hers, and it’s pretty impressive. “

Gelnovatch also noticed that Dike made a massive improvement in his first year, losing 15 pounds and plunging into a more sophisticated attack. This trend has continued.

“Then the next big jump was in Orlando, so he’s in another proper setup, and with pros all around him,” said Gelnovatch. “I think he’s capable of another.”

And every step of the way, Bright was there to offer advice. Daryl said Bright is “100%” his toughest critic of them all. After a game with Orlando City last season, Daryl was receiving kudos and Bright had none, telling his little brother how he could improve his positioning.

“I actually told him I thought it was one of his worst games for specific reasons,” Bright said. “And then after that he scored in four straight games.”

This may sound like an interference to some, but to Daryl, it provides an effective counterbalance to the noise from outside. He said: “I think having that professional person in your midst to always be in your ear and help you succeed and grow as a player … it’s good to have a person like it.”

Especially now that huge clubs are asking about Daryl’s services. Now is not the time to lose focus.

“I told myself to live in the present,” Daryl said. “I think some players can get caught looking to the future and they forget to slow down and look at what they can do now. That’s how I’ve lived my whole career, my whole life. think about what I can do today to prepare for tomorrow. “

Such is Daryl’s progress that Bright now allows himself to take stock of what his younger brother has accomplished, even giving him a compliment or two.

“I got a lot of my old teammates that were like, ‘Dude, I just remember we playing games and seeing your little brother on the sidelines, kicking a soccer ball. And he didn’t. that four years, “” Bright said. “Now you see him on the big stage.”

If Daryl’s form holds, the stage could get even bigger.

