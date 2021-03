COVID-19: UK Records Another 98 Virus-Related Deaths and 5,605 More, According to Latest Figures | British news

According to recent figures, the UK has recorded another 98 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

This compares to the 112 deaths reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another 5,605 COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the overall figure in the UK to 4,312,908.

On Tuesday, 325,650 first vaccinations were made, and 169,155 second vaccinations were distributed. That is, 28,653,523 people got one jab and 2,532,839 people were hit twice.

Image: Ursula von der Leyen, Chairman of the European Commission, has been continuously involved with the UK on vaccine export control.

The total number of people who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus in the UK is now 126,382.

More than 28 million people have now been given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and about 2.5 million people have given a second jab.

These figures came after the European Union and the UK tried to reduce tensions over vaccine export controls.

The UK government and the European Commission issued a joint statement stating that “there was a discussion to ensure a reciprocal relationship between the UK and the EU on COVID-19.”

“Given our interdependence, we are taking certain steps we can take in the short, medium and long term to create a win-win situation and expand the vaccine supply for all citizens.”

Separately, Boris Johnson said putting France on the travel “red list” is “we must see.”

It arises amid concerns about the third wave of the virus, with strains such as those identified in the UK and South Africa of particular concern.

In Scotland, a High Court judge ruled that the bill, enforced by the mandated administration of Nicola Sturgeon, “disproportionately infringed” people’s human rights.

As stipulated in the European Convention on Human Rights, the closure of places of worship has been found to violate the freedom to express religious beliefs.

Meanwhile, about 29 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine were found at a manufacturing plant in Italy over the weekend.

AstraZeneca said the dose will be shipped to EU and low-income countries through the COVAX scheme.

The statement said, “It is wrong to describe this as a stockpile. The vaccine manufacturing process is very complex and time-consuming.

“In particular, vaccine doses have to wait for quality control approval after vial filling is complete.”

