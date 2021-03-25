Once the closure is over, national office staff can work anywhere in the UK. Nationwide





Nationwide directs 13,000 employees to work where they want when the coronavirus pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Called the Work Anywhere Initiative, the UK’s largest architectural community is to adopt a plan after more than half (57%) of its employees say they want to work from home. More than a third (36%) said they wanted a mix of home and office, and only 6% chose to return to the office five days a week.

Last year many of us taught that the way we do things is far more important than where we do things,” said Joe Garner, Chief Executive Officer of the Architecture Society. We have heard and learned and are now deciding to move forward, not backward. We give our employees control over where they work.

The company said it would shut down the three offices it is leasing in Swindon, with about 3,000 employees, as the need for space declines. Affected employees can adopt a new flexible work-from-home policy or move to a nearby Nationwides headquarters.

The architecture community said that although the 6,000 employees working in the branch offices were not able to choose flexible options, the company said they worked with their employees to understand what would help them better manage their working hours in their home life.

As part of the Work, Meet, Recruit, and Live Anywhere initiative, Nationwide is traditionally testing plans for office-based employees to work in branch offices with colleagues.

In an employee survey conducted with Ipsos MORI, Nationwide also found that 43% of remote workers still need face-to-face time with their co-workers to do their jobs effectively. The company said offices will now become a hub and are investing in a variety of well-being measures, such as more collaborative spaces and quiet areas. The results appear in the Future of Work report.

Garner said: We invite our employees to take control of where they work, so they can find locations throughout the day based on what needs to be achieved. We also continue to invest in some office spaces to promote social contact, collaboration and creativity. People will not be forced back to the office, but anyone who needs a desk in the office can have a desk for any reason.

Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

This move is driving companies across the UK to look for ways to tackle the challenges of teleworking and office work once the closure is over, and many companies are supporting the hybrid model.

Earlier this month, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said the office work would not return to the pre-epidemic pattern.

Nationwide found that 3 out of 10 workers felt it was better at prioritizing decisions for the benefit of their clients by working from home, and 60% said flexible working provided a better work-life balance.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos